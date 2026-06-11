Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board to Meet Tuesday, June 16, 20...

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:00am.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at any location included herein. All reasonable efforts will be made to ensure the meeting is held in a facility that permits barrier-free physical access; to facilitate these efforts the public is requested to RSVP to the Department if they plan to attend in person at one of the locations listed below. The meeting will be held at the following locations

Farm Credit East Cortland office building, located at One Technology Place, Homer, NY 13077. The Broadmoor Hotel, 1 Lake Avenue, Colorado Spring, CO 80906 Online at: https://meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r474765fdb360e4ac19dfe23aeff34527

The meeting will focus on the budget, goals and Request for Applications for 2027.

Meeting information will be available on the Dairy Promotion Order page prior to June 16th. A recorded audiocast, minutes, and any additional meeting materials will also be available on the Dairy Promotion Order page following the meeting.

For more information, contact [email protected].