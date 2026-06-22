The Plantrician Project Launches Power Of The Plate 2026 On Demand CME Experience

Power Of The Plate - A Conference Presented by The Plantrician Project The Plantrician Project - Planting the Seeds of Change

The Plantrician Project's Power Of The Plate 2026 On-Demand Experience gives health professionals access to the full conference and continuing education credit.

By making this education available on demand, we can extend the reach of the conference and support more professionals in applying this knowledge in clinical, community and systems based settings.” — Scott Stoll, MD, cofounder and board chairman of The Plantrician Project

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Plantrician Project has launched the Power Of The Plate 2026 On Demand CME Experience , giving health care professionals, students, educators and changemakers access to the full educational content from the 2026 Power Of The Plate Conference.The on demand experience allows participants to engage with expert led sessions on their own schedule and earn continuing education credit from wherever they are. Built from the 2026 Power Of The Plate Conference, the program brings together the science, clinical application and systems level thinking shaping the future of nutrition, lifestyle medicine, chronic disease prevention, food systems and planetary health.“The challenges facing human and planetary health require solutions grounded in science, collaboration and practical action,” said Scott Stoll, MD, cofounder and board chairman of The Plantrician Project. “Power Of The Plate brought together leading experts across health care, nutrition, public health, agriculture and environmental stewardship to explore how evidence can be translated into meaningful change. By making this education available on demand, we can extend the reach of the conference and support more professionals in applying this knowledge in clinical, community and systems based settings.”Power Of The Plate 2026 brought together nationally and internationally recognized faculty for four days of education and collaboration. Featured presenters included Scott Stoll, MD; Kim Williams, Sr., MD; Sharon Palmer, MSFS, RD; Gemma Newman, MD; Matthew Nagra, ND; Gene Baur; Desiree LaBeaud, MD; Kip Andersen; Koushik Reddy, MD; Rebecca Robbins, PhD; Will Bulsiewicz, MD; Jennifer Davis, MD; Nicholas Carter, MS; Sean Hashmi, MD; Columbus Batiste, MD; Danielle Nierenberg; Christopher Gardner, PhD; Bret Gregory and others.The Power Of The Plate 2026 On Demand CME Experience includes access to the conference video library, including keynote presentations, professional sessions, panel discussions and featured conversations. Topics include the future of health care, nutrition and chronic disease prevention, sleep health, behavior change, food justice, regenerative agriculture, public policy, environmental sustainability and the connection between human and planetary well being.Continuing education credit is available by credential type:• MD, DO and PA professionals may earn up to 22 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™• Registered nurses may earn up to 26.4 KBN contact hours• Registered dietitians may earn up to 21.0 CPEUs, CDR approved• Health and wellness coaches may earn up to 25 NBHWC CE hoursThe on demand experience is designed for physicians, nurses, dietitians, health and wellness coaches, lifestyle medicine professionals, physician assistants, residents, and professionals seeking evidence informed education at the intersection of health, nutrition, behavior change, food systems and sustainability.The Power Of The Plate 2026 On Demand CME Experience is available now for $599. Current Plantrician Providers are eligible for an additional $200 discount through their member dashboard. Health care professionals interested in joining the Plantrician Provider network can learn more at Plantrician.org.To purchase the Power Of The Plate 2026 On Demand CME Experience and begin earning continuing education credit, visit https://poweroftheplate.org/cme-on-demand-2026 Access is available through April 30, 2027.About Power Of The PlatePower Of The Plate is a professional education conference exploring the intersection of nutrition, lifestyle medicine, food systems, environmental stewardship and human health. Hosted by The Plantrician Project, the conference brings together clinicians, researchers, educators, public health leaders, advocates, policymakers and community leaders to advance evidence informed solutions for healthier people, communities and the planet.About The Plantrician ProjectThe Plantrician Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing evidence based education on whole food, plant based nutrition and lifestyle medicine. Through conferences, educational programs, research initiatives and professional networks, the organization equips health professionals and communities with practical tools to address chronic disease and support human and planetary health.

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