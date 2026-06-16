LATAM Airlines partners with Meili to launch direct car rental booking experience in Latin America

LATAM Airlines and Meili announce a new partnership to enhance the car rental booking experience for travellers across Latin America.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meili, the leading technology platform enabling direct ancillary distribution, has announced a strategic partnership with LATAM Airlines, the largest airline group in Latin America. The partnership marks a key milestone in Meili’s expansion across Latin America, strengthening its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing travel markets. LATAM Airlines has selected Meili to enhance its car rental offering across all digital touchpoints. The partnership empowers car rental providers to distribute directly within LATAM’s ecosystem, eliminating third-party redirects and enabling greater control over customer experience, performance, and loyalty integration.This partnership will enable LATAM travellers to book car rentals directly within the airline’s website and mobile application, creating a more seamless journey. As demand for seamless digital travel experiences continues to grow across Latin America, this integration ensures LATAM customers can easily add car rental to their journey and earn LATAM Pass miles, reinforcing loyalty and increasing engagement across the LATAM ecosystem.By integrating Meili’s purpose-built ancillary technology, LATAM can offer a fully branded car rental journey that drives satisfaction, builds loyalty, and boosts ancillary revenue.Mike McGearty, CEO and Co-founder of Meili, commented: “We’re thrilled to partner with LATAM Airlines, a long-standing leader in Latin American aviation. This partnership represents our shared vision of elevating the traveller experience while returning control of distribution to car rental partners. Latin America represents an incredibly dynamic travel market, and working with LATAM is a key step in expanding our presence across the region. Meili’s technology ensures LATAM customers can book car rentals seamlessly within a trusted, fully integrated environment.”Mark Lamac, Ancillary Director of LATAM Airlines, commented: “In LATAM, we are constantly evolving to offer a simpler, more integrated, and more relevant travel experience for our passengers. This partnership allows us to directly incorporate car rentals into our digital channels, making it easier for passengers to plan their entire trip in one place. In addition, this integration strengthens our LATAM Pass ecosystem, enabling our customers to earn miles and access a more connected and personalized experience at every stage of their journey.”This partnership marks an important step in Meili’s global growth strategy, with Latin America a key focus as demand increases for direct, integrated ancillary solutions across the travel industry.For media inquiries, please contact: Samuel Mosnier, Marketing Executive at Meili, sam.mosnier@meili.travelAbout Meili:Meili (pronounced “May-Lee”) was co-founded by technology pioneers Mike McGearty and Bobby Healy, former CEO and CTO of CarTrawler. Meili builds technology that enables car rental companies to integrate directly with airlines and travel brands, providing access to the highest-converting ancillary platform in the market.Meili partners with global brands including SAS, Lufthansa, Travelstart, and FREENOW. By delivering seamless, direct-to-brand experiences, Meili empowers travel businesses worldwide to maximise insights, enhance traveller satisfaction, and drive sustained revenue growth.About Latam Group:LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its affiliates are the principal group of airlines in Latin America present in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and to / from Europe, the United States, Oceania, Africa and the Caribbean. The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A321Neo, A320, A320Neo, and A319 aircraft. Additionally, the Airbus 330, operated under short-term leases, is also part of the current operations.LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group cargo subsidiaries. In addition to having access to the bellies of the passenger affiliate’s aircraft, they have a fleet of 20 freighters. They operate on the LATAM group network as well as international routes that are solely used for freighters. They offer modern infrastructure, a wide variety of services and protection options to meet all customer needs.More financial information at ir.latam.com

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