BOARD OF REGENTS ATHLETIC COMMITTEE MEETING

KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY

BOARD OF REGENTS

ATHLETICS COMMITTEE MEETING

Thursday June 11, 2026

12:30 p.m. EDT

Board of Regents Room

Julian M. Carroll Academic Services

Building, 2nd Floor 400 East Main Street

Frankfort, Kentucky

40601

https://kysu.zoom.us/j/98816185853

US: +13052241968,,98816185853#

Web ID: 988 1618 5853

******************

AGENDA Call To Order Regent Jason Moseley (Chair) Roll Call Nicole Sergent (Secretery, Counsel) Chair – Regent Moseley

Vice Chair – Regent Rabinowitz Regent

Ramsey

Regent Grimshaw

Regent Dukes Athletics Update Athletic Director Grant Stepp Athletics Budget Athletic Renovation Projects Athletic Positions (that need to be filled or hired). Asset Preservation Funds and Athletics Welcome Speaker Dr. Aaron Thompson, President of the Council for Post-Secondary Education Adjournment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.