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BOARD OF REGENTS ATHLETIC COMMITTEE MEETING

KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY 
BOARD OF REGENTS 
ATHLETICS COMMITTEE MEETING 
Thursday June 11, 2026 
12:30 p.m. EDT 
Board of Regents Room 
Julian M. Carroll Academic Services 
Building, 2nd Floor 400 East Main Street 
Frankfort, Kentucky 
40601 
https://kysu.zoom.us/j/98816185853 
US:  +13052241968,,98816185853# 
Web ID: 988 1618 5853 
****************** 
AGENDA

 

  1. Call To Order                                                                   Regent Jason Moseley (Chair)
  2. Roll Call                                                                           Nicole Sergent                                                                                                                                                  (Secretery, Counsel)                                      Chair – Regent Moseley 
    Vice Chair – Regent Rabinowitz Regent 
    Ramsey 
    Regent Grimshaw 
    Regent Dukes 
  3. Athletics Update                                                             Athletic Director Grant Stepp
      1. Athletics Budget
      2. Athletic Renovation Projects
      3. Athletic Positions (that need to be filled or hired).
      4. Asset Preservation Funds and Athletics 
  4. Welcome Speaker   Dr. Aaron Thompson, President of the Council for Post-Secondary Education
  5. Adjournment

 

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BOARD OF REGENTS ATHLETIC COMMITTEE MEETING

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