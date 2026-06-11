BOARD OF REGENTS ATHLETIC COMMITTEE MEETING
KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY
BOARD OF REGENTS
ATHLETICS COMMITTEE MEETING
Thursday June 11, 2026
12:30 p.m. EDT
Board of Regents Room
Julian M. Carroll Academic Services
Building, 2nd Floor 400 East Main Street
Frankfort, Kentucky
40601
https://kysu.zoom.us/j/98816185853
US: +13052241968,,98816185853#
Web ID: 988 1618 5853
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AGENDA
- Call To Order Regent Jason Moseley (Chair)
- Roll Call
Nicole Sergent
(Secretery,
Counsel) Chair – Regent Moseley
Vice Chair – Regent Rabinowitz Regent
Ramsey
Regent Grimshaw
Regent Dukes
-
Athletics Update Athletic
Director Grant Stepp
-
- Athletics Budget
- Athletic Renovation Projects
- Athletic Positions (that need to be filled or hired).
- Asset Preservation Funds and Athletics
-
- Welcome Speaker Dr. Aaron Thompson, President of the Council for Post-Secondary Education
- Adjournment
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