KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY

BOARD OF REGENTS

FINANCE & ADVANCEMENT COMMITTEE SPECIAL MEETING

*** Meeting Will be Conducted in Person and by Teleconference **

Thursday, June 11, 2026 9:30 am Board of Regents Room

Julian M. Carroll Academic Services Building

2nd Floor 400 East Main Street

Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

(Primary Physical Location)

Webinar ID: 957 8135 5611

Zoom link: https://kysu.zoom.us/j/95781355611

US: +13126266799,,95781355611#

AGENDA Call To Order Regent Charles Moyer Committee Chair Roll Call Nicole Sergent Board Secretery and General Counsel) Chair – Regent Moyer

Vice Chair – Regent Hatchett

Regent Rabinowitz

Regent Obielodan

Regent Grimshaw Approval of Agenda Chair Moyer Committee Meeting Information Items Division of Finance & Administration Updates Dr. Heather Bigard Vice President Finance and Administration/CFO Budget Report for April 2026, including a complete current balance sheet for the University and a detailed statement of cash flows for the most recent quarter CPE Financial Obligation Approval Policy Proposed Farm Purchase SGA Constitution with edits, plus a Schedule of Compensation for SGA Officers The Capital Update Financial Clearance and Collections Policy Adjournment

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