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BOARD OF REGENTS FINANCE & ADVANCEMENT COMMITTEE SPECIAL MEETING

KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY 
BOARD OF REGENTS 
FINANCE & ADVANCEMENT COMMITTEE SPECIAL MEETING 
*** Meeting Will be Conducted in Person and by Teleconference ** 
Thursday, June 11, 2026 9:30 am

Board of Regents Room  
Julian M. Carroll Academic Services Building 
 2nd Floor 400 East Main Street  
Frankfort, Kentucky 40601  
(Primary Physical Location)  
 

Webinar ID:  957 8135 5611 
 Zoom link:  https://kysu.zoom.us/j/95781355611 
US:  +13126266799,,95781355611# 
AGENDA 

 

  1. Call To Order                                                                   Regent Charles Moyer                                                                                                                                     Committee Chair
  2. Roll Call                                                                           Nicole Sergent                                                                                                                                                  Board Secretery and General Counsel)                                                                                                                                                                                           Chair – Regent Moyer 
     Vice Chair – Regent Hatchett 
     Regent Rabinowitz 
     Regent Obielodan 
     Regent Grimshaw  
  3. Approval of Agenda                                                       Chair Moyer 
  4. Committee Meeting Information Items 
    1. Division of Finance & Administration Updates    Dr. Heather Bigard                                                                                                                                   Vice President Finance                                                                                                                            and Administration/CFO
      1. Budget Report for April 2026, including a complete current balance sheet for the University and a detailed statement of cash flows for the most recent quarter
      2. CPE Financial Obligation Approval Policy
      3. Proposed Farm Purchase
      4. SGA Constitution with edits, plus a Schedule of Compensation for SGA Officers 
      5. The Capital Update
      6. Financial Clearance and Collections Policy 
  5. Adjournment

 

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BOARD OF REGENTS FINANCE & ADVANCEMENT COMMITTEE SPECIAL MEETING

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