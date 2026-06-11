KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY

BOARD OF REGENTS

ACADEMIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETING

*** Meeting Will be in Person and by videoconference ***

Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Board of Regents Room

Julian M. Carroll Academic Services Building,

2nd Floor 400 East Main Street

Frankfort, Kentucky

40601

Zoom link: https://kysu.zoom.us/s/96118535236

US: +13092053325,96118535236#

Web ID: 961 1853 5236

AGENDA

****************** Call To Order Regent James Obielodan (Chair) Roll Call Nicole Sergent, General Counsel & Board Secretary Regent James Obielodan

Regent Charles Moyer

Regent Toni Stringer

Regent Tammi Dukes

Regent Edward Hatchett Approval of the Agenda Dr. Obielodan Academic Affairs Update Dr. Michael Dailey, Provost & VP of Academic and Student Affairs Adjournment Regent Obielodan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.