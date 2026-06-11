BOARD OF REGENTS ACADEMIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETING
KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY
BOARD OF REGENTS
ACADEMIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETING
*** Meeting Will be in Person and by videoconference ***
Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Board of Regents Room
Julian M. Carroll Academic Services Building,
2nd Floor 400 East Main Street
Frankfort, Kentucky
40601
Zoom link: https://kysu.zoom.us/s/96118535236
US: +13092053325,96118535236#
Web ID: 961 1853 5236
AGENDA
******************
- Call To Order Regent James Obielodan (Chair)
-
Roll Call
Nicole Sergent, General Counsel &
Board Secretary
Regent James Obielodan
Regent Charles Moyer
Regent Toni Stringer
Regent Tammi Dukes
Regent Edward Hatchett
- Approval of the Agenda Dr. Obielodan
- Academic Affairs Update Dr. Michael Dailey, Provost & VP of Academic and Student Affairs
- Adjournment Regent Obielodan
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