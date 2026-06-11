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BOARD OF REGENTS ACADEMIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETING

KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY  
BOARD OF REGENTS   
ACADEMIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETING 
*** Meeting Will be in Person and by videoconference *** 
Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. EDT 
Board of Regents Room 
Julian M. Carroll Academic Services Building, 
2nd Floor 400 East Main Street 
Frankfort, Kentucky 
40601  
Zoom link: https://kysu.zoom.us/s/96118535236  
US: +13092053325,96118535236# 
Web ID:  961 1853 5236 
AGENDA 
****************** 

 

  1. Call To Order                                                                   Regent James Obielodan (Chair)
  2. Roll Call                                                                           Nicole Sergent, General Counsel &                                                                                                                Board Secretary                                          Regent James Obielodan
    Regent Charles Moyer
    Regent Toni Stringer
    Regent Tammi Dukes
    Regent Edward Hatchett
  3. Approval of the Agenda                                                 Dr. Obielodan
  4. Academic Affairs Update                                               Dr. Michael Dailey, Provost &                                                                                                              VP of Academic and Student Affairs
  5. Adjournment                                                                    Regent Obielodan

 

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BOARD OF REGENTS ACADEMIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETING

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