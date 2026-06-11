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BOARD OF REGENTS STUDENT AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETING

KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY  
BOARD OF REGENTS   
STUDENT AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETING 
 
 Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. EDT 
Board of Regents Room 
Julian M. Carroll Academic Services Building 
 2nd Floor, 400 East Main Street 
                   Frankfort, Kentucky  40601        
 
https://kysu.zoom.us/j/92355919531 
Phone one-tap: +16469313860,92355919531# 
           Web ID: 923 5591 9531 

AGENDA 
****************** 

 

  1. Call To Order                                                                   Regent Edward Fields 
  2. Roll Call                                                                           General Consul Sergent                                    Chair – Regent Fields 
    Vice Chair – Regent Ramsey 
     Regent Stringer  
     Regent Dukes 
  3. Approval of the Agenda                                                Regent Fields 
  4. Information Items                                                           Dr. Michael Dailey,                                                                                                                                            Provost and VP Academic Affairs
    1. Enrollment Events Upcoming                               Mr. Michael Decourcy,                                                                                                                               VP of Institutional Advancement and                                                                                                    External Relations
      1. Student Orientations
      2. Dates
      3. By Numbers
      4. By type
      5. KYSU Summer Stem Program
      6. Any other programs for students over the summer 
    2.  Housing
      1. Assignments already made By Residence Hall for Fall 2026
      2. Comparison to Last Fall at this time
      3. Number of RA’s, Staffing Levels
      4. Training That Occurs
      5. Security Levels or protocols
      6. Policy/Procedure Updates 
    3. Student Engagement
      1. Events Planned for the Fall semester
      2. Convocation Speakers
    4. Student Wellness
      1. Assistance Available
      2. Hours Available 
    5. Policies
      1. Weapons and Dangerous Materials Policy
      2. Community Standards Policy
  5. Adjournment

 

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BOARD OF REGENTS STUDENT AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETING

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