BOARD OF REGENTS STUDENT AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETING
KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY
BOARD OF REGENTS
STUDENT AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETING
Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
Board of Regents Room
Julian M. Carroll Academic Services Building
2nd Floor, 400 East Main Street
Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
https://kysu.zoom.us/j/92355919531
Phone one-tap: +16469313860,92355919531#
Web ID: 923 5591 9531
AGENDA
******************
- Call To Order Regent Edward Fields
- Roll Call
General Consul Sergent Chair – Regent Fields
Vice Chair – Regent Ramsey
Regent Stringer
Regent Dukes
- Approval of the Agenda Regent Fields
-
Information Items Dr. Michael
Dailey,
Provost and VP Academic
Affairs
-
Enrollment Events Upcoming Mr. Michael Decourcy,
VP of Institutional Advancement and
External Relations
- Student Orientations
- Dates
- By Numbers
- By type
- KYSU Summer Stem Program
- Any other programs for students over the summer
-
Housing
- Assignments already made By Residence Hall for Fall 2026
- Comparison to Last Fall at this time
- Number of RA’s, Staffing Levels
- Training That Occurs
- Security Levels or protocols
- Policy/Procedure Updates
-
Student Engagement
- Events Planned for the Fall semester
- Convocation Speakers
-
Student Wellness
- Assistance Available
- Hours Available
-
Policies
- Weapons and Dangerous Materials Policy
- Community Standards Policy
- Enrollment Events Upcoming Mr. Michael Decourcy, VP of Institutional Advancement and External Relations
- Adjournment
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