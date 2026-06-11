KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY

BOARD OF REGENTS

STUDENT AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETING



Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Board of Regents Room

Julian M. Carroll Academic Services Building

2nd Floor, 400 East Main Street

Frankfort, Kentucky 40601



https://kysu.zoom.us/j/92355919531

Phone one-tap: +16469313860,92355919531#

Web ID: 923 5591 9531 AGENDA

****************** Call To Order Regent Edward Fields Roll Call General Consul Sergent Chair – Regent Fields

Vice Chair – Regent Ramsey

Regent Stringer

Regent Dukes Approval of the Agenda Regent Fields Information Items Dr. Michael Dailey, Provost and VP Academic Affairs Enrollment Events Upcoming Mr. Michael Decourcy, VP of Institutional Advancement and External Relations Student Orientations Dates By Numbers By type KYSU Summer Stem Program Any other programs for students over the summer Housing Assignments already made By Residence Hall for Fall 2026 Comparison to Last Fall at this time Number of RA’s, Staffing Levels Training That Occurs Security Levels or protocols Policy/Procedure Updates Student Engagement Events Planned for the Fall semester Convocation Speakers Student Wellness Assistance Available Hours Available Policies Weapons and Dangerous Materials Policy Community Standards Policy Adjournment

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