SUNY Oswego's Delta Kappa Kappa Fraternity Honored with U.S. Congressional Proclamation on 100th Anniversary

Members of DKK and the CAC gather during DKK’s Centennial and fundraiser benefiting the CAC. Pictured (left to right): James Lalino, Abbey Nettle, Pat Magin, Tory DeCaire, and

DKK Centennial Celebration During SUNY Oswego's Reunion Weekend Draws Hundreds of Alumni and Families Nationwide While Supporting the Child Advocacy Center

A hundred years of brotherhood, leadership, and service is a significant achievement. We are proud of the many contributions DKK members and alumni have made to the university and to society.” — Dr. Peter O. Nwosu, President of SUNY Oswego

OSWEGO, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delta Kappa Kappa (DKK) Fraternity has been honored with a U.S. Congressional Proclamation issued by Representative Claudia Tenney (NY-24), recognizing the fraternity's 100th Anniversary and century-long legacy of fellowship, scholarship, leadership, and service.

Issued during SUNY Oswego's Reunion Weekend, the recognition coincided with DKK's centennial celebration, which brought hundreds of alumni and family members from across the nation and across generations back to Oswego to celebrate a century of achievement, community impact, and brotherhood.

“For 100 years, the Delta Kappa Kappa Fraternity has built world-class leaders, created lifelong friendships, and made a lasting impact in Central New York and across America,” said James Lalino, President of the Delta Kappa Kappa Alumni Association. “Receiving a U.S. Congressional Proclamation from Rep. Claudia Tenney is a tremendous honor for us, and we could not be prouder of our great fraternity.”

As part of the celebration, DKK hosted "Rockin' on the River," a community concert featuring FrostBit Blue and Jumbo Shrimp. Following the event, the fraternity announced a $1,000 donation to the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) of Oswego County, supporting the organization's mission to serve children and families impacted by abuse.

"We are truly grateful to DKK for selecting the Child Advocacy Center as part of its centennial celebration," said Tory DeCaire, Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County. "This generous contribution will help us continue providing critical services to children and families throughout Oswego County.”

Established in 1926, Delta Kappa Kappa remains one of SUNY Oswego's oldest active fraternities and has maintained a strong relationship with the university and Oswego community throughout its history.

"On behalf of SUNY Oswego, I congratulate Delta Kappa Kappa on reaching this remarkable centennial milestone," said Dr. Peter O. Nwosu, President of SUNY Oswego. "A hundred years of brotherhood, leadership, and service is a significant achievement. We are proud of the many contributions DKK members and alumni have made to the university and to society, and we join in celebrating this important chapter in the fraternity's history."

The Congressional Proclamation recognizes DKK's century of impact, including the establishment of the DKK Scholarship and the accomplishments of alumni who have distinguished themselves in business, education, government, military service and community leadership.

“Delta Kappa Kappa is forever appreciative for SUNY Oswego’s committed partnership, and we also look forward to continuing our important work with the Child Advocacy Center,” said Lalino, adding that the fraternity is "confident that our successful Centennial Celebration has inspired even more of our great alumni to reconnect, reengage, and help us further expand the scope of our volunteerism in the City, Town, and County of Oswego for the next 100 years.”

About Delta Kappa Kappa

Founded in 1926, Delta Kappa Kappa is one of SUNY Oswego's oldest active fraternities. Guided by the principles of Fellowship, Scholarship, and Leadership, DKK has spent a century developing leaders, supporting SUNY Oswego, and making a positive impact in Oswego and the communities where its alumni live and serve.

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