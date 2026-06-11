Apply now for September mentored dove hunts at Jay and Carolyn Henges Wetland Education and Conservation Center in St. Charles

St. CHARLES, Mo.— The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Great Rivers Habitat Alliance (GRHA) invite both youth and first-time hunters to participate in mentored dove hunts at the Jay and Carolyn Henges Wetland Education and Conservation Center. These free hunts will occur in September. They offer an ideal introduction to dove hunting while highlighting the area’s broader conservation and education mission.

There will be a total of four mentored hunts for adults, and two youth mentored dove hunts for ages 11 – 15. Hunters must apply online; space is limited and successful applicants will be notified via email. Deadline for application is Aug. 15.

All mentored dove hunt participants must attend one of two mandatory pre-hunt orientations held at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. Hunters may choose either Saturday Aug. 15 from 8 – 11 a.m., or Monday, Aug. 17 from 5 – 8 p.m. The Busch outdoor education center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

This hands-on learning opportunity is intended to build skills and confidence while fostering a lifelong appreciation for Missouri’s hunting heritage and natural resources.

Each hunt will pair participants with experienced mentors who will provide guidance on firearm safety, hunting techniques, species identification, and responsible outdoor behavior.

Dates of the mentored dove hunts and online application links are as follows.

Adult:

Youth:

Participants ages 16–64 must have a valid Hunter Education Certificate, Small Game Hunting Permit, and Migratory Bird Hunting Permit.

The Jay and Carolyn Henges Wetland Education and Conservation Center is part of MDC’s and GRHA’s vision to create innovative conservation, education, and research partnerships. These efforts aim to develop cutting-edge wetland management practices, increase access to nature, and celebrate Missouri’s rich wildlife and hunting heritage.

The center is located on the recently acquired GRHA property between the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers in St. Charles County. It consists of 785-acres on Missouri’s most vital floodplain and wetland habitat, half of which are managed as inviolate refuge. MDC provided financial assistance to help with the acquisition.

With its prime location along key migratory routes, the site already supports millions of birds each year and will now also serve as a welcoming space for people to experience the excitement of hunting and the beauty of Missouri’s wetlands.

For more information contact:

Bryant Hertel – bryant.hertel@mdc.mo.gov

Scott Boyd – scott.boyd@mdc.mo.gov

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.