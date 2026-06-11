Horses for Mental Health Mobilizes Global Support, Raises $960,000

2026 Horses for Mental Health Celebrity Ambassadors Healing with Horses: Honoring Mothers Still: Finding Safety Sophie Grace with Social Media Champion Award Eli Alger and Sophie Grace at Miracles in Motion Event in Iowa

Fifth annual campaign united 130 organizations across 36 states and six countries to expand access to mental health services incorporating horses.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horses for Mental Health (HMH), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, today announced the triumphant impact of its fifth trailblazing campaign, presented by Founding Sponsor Zoetis Equine . This May, during Mental Health Awareness Month, an extraordinary $960,394 was raised to support local programs providing mental health and personal growth services incorporating horses. The campaign also generated more than 56 million impressions across news and social media platforms and over 1 million views of campaign videos, elevating awareness of programs that incorporate horses to support mental health and personal growth. Since its launch in 2022, the campaign has generated more than $3 million for participating organizations while building awareness of the life-changing role horses can play in healing and well-being.Throughout May, the campaign united 130 vetted Program Partners, 837 Fundraising Ambassadors, 4,334 donors, and 22 industry partners in a shared effort to expand access to equine-assisted services globally. Participating organizations represented 36 U.S. states and six countries, including Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Ukraine, and Zimbabwe.Real People. Real Impact. Real Change.As mental health challenges continue to affect individuals and communities worldwide, Horses for Mental Health Program Partners provide services that support emotional well-being, resilience, and connection. Programs supported by the campaign serve youth, families, veterans, first responders, and individuals navigating anxiety, depression, trauma, addiction, and other mental health challenges, with many offering free or reduced-cost services to ensure accessibility.Storytelling That Sparked a Global ConversationThroughout the campaign, HMH released three original short films showcasing the profound role horses can play in supporting healing, resilience, and personal growth. The series included Healing with Horses: Honoring Mothers, released Mother's Day weekend; Still: Finding Safety, an animated story exploring grief, abandonment, and healing; and One More Breath: Horses Helping Veterans Heal, released on Memorial Day and featuring veterans whose lives have been transformed through their connection with horses. Together, the films elevated conversations around mental health, amplified the voices of those impacted by equine-assisted services, and inspired audiences around the world to support participating programs and the movement to expand access to these life-changing services.A Powerful Roster of Voices Advocating for Mental HealthMore than 20 celebrity ambassadors, advocates, and influencers used their platforms to encourage support for mental health services incorporating horses.Country music star Louie TheSinger filmed with his horse “Buddy,” sharing stories of how he says their deep connection saved both their lives.Country singer Eli Alger of The Faster Horses and Emmy Award-winning actress Sophie Grace attended an event hosted by Miracles in Motion in Iowa. Eli performed, and helped surprise Sophie with the first ever Social Media Champion Award on behalf of Horses for Mental Health and Zoetis Equine for her outstanding social advocacy and videos garnering over 1.5 million views for HMH.Grammy-nominated country music artist and songwriter Eric Paslay, U.S. Army Veteran and country soul singer Brei Carter, and TV host, gold medalist, and author Victoria Arlen are among many other world champion equestrians, journalists, actors, athletes, and artists saddled up for this campaign.A Heartfelt Thank YouThe success of the 2026 Horses for Mental Health Campaign reflects a growing recognition of the important role horses can play in mental health and personal growth. Thousands of donors, fundraising ambassadors, program partners, industry supporters, and advocates came together to raise awareness, inspire conversations, and expand support for these life-changing services. HMH extends special gratitude to Founding Sponsor Zoetis Equine for their continued partnership and commitment to the equine and mental health communities.While the 2026 campaign has concluded, the movement continues. Donations supporting participating programs will continue to be accepted through December 2026. Visit horsesformentalhealth.org/campaign to support a program, explore services in your area, and learn more about how horses are helping individuals and communities heal, grow, and thrive.Follow the conversation @horsesformentalhealth on Instagram and Facebook.———About Horses for Mental HealthHorses for Mental Health is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization leading a national movement to elevate the role of horses in mental health and well-being. By convening nonprofits, mental health professionals, companies, and advocates, HMH creates collaborative opportunities to increase public engagement, expand access to services, and generate critical funding. Through campaigns like Horses For Mental Health, HMH amplifies the life-changing impact of programs that incorporate horses into mental health support and personal growth.About ZoetisAs the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers.#HorsesForMentalHealth #ZoetisEquineHMH Booking Contact: Shantel Klinger, Shantel@horsesformentalhealth.org

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