North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE) Launches 12 Careers Electric Summer Electrical Academies Across the State

RALEIGH, N.C.

The North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE), through the generous support of the Siemens Foundation’s groundbreaking $9.5 million total investment into the Careers Electric initiative, is launching 12 Summer Electrical Academies skilling 220 students at community colleges across North Carolina. In February, Governor Stein and the Siemens Foundation launched the program to train 25,000 North Carolinians for electrical careers within 10 years.

“North Carolina’s greatest strength is its people, and the state’s continued growth starts with an investment in our future workforce,” said Governor Josh Stein. “These electrical academies will prepare the next generation of electrical professionals, create opportunities for students, and support the long-term growth of our economy.”

Each academy is a partnership between a community college and one or more local school districts, with employer partners serving as work-based learning hosts and pre-apprenticeship sponsors. Each student will enroll in one or two community college electrical courses for college credit, earn industry-valued credentials, participate in hands-on work experiences with local employers, and complete a registered pre-apprenticeship. Upon completing the academy, the student will be positioned to enter entry-level employment through registered electrical apprenticeships or continue their education toward a certification or an Associate Degree in Electrical Systems Technology at their community college.

Each student will receive a $2,000 completion stipend, along with support services including career coaching, financial literacy instruction, and employability skills training. All necessary instructional materials will be provided at no cost to students.

Earlier this week, ABB announced its commitment to joining the Careers Electric Coalition as a co-chair with the Siemens Foundation, providing a strategic pledge of $1 million over the first two years to support the coalition’s efforts to scale electrical workforce development nationwide. More information about founding partners can be found here.

Why This Matters: A State and Nation in Need of Skilled Electrical Workers

Careers requiring electrical skills and licenses are among the fastest growing in North Carolina. According to state labor market data from the NC Department of Commerce, employment for electricians is projected to grow from approximately 25,800 to more than 28,500 from 2024 to 2034. Among occupations requiring electrical knowledge – from power-line installers and telecommunications technicians to electrical engineers and electronics repairers – North Carolina supports more than 70,000 electrical jobs, with growth projected in nearly every category.

The urgency is compounded by the age of today’s electrical workforce. The average age of a licensed electrician in North Carolina is in the upper 50s. Unless young people enter the trade in far greater numbers, the retirement of the current generation of skilled electricians will leave North Carolina employers, contractors, and communities without the workforce they need. The Careers Electric™ Summer Academies are a direct response to that reality.

“For years we’ve heard about the widening skills gap and growing worker shortages in skilled trades,” said David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation. “Careers Electric provides a model to solve this – validating the solution in one state, then working together to scale it nationwide. Now we are thrilled to witness these pre-apprenticeship opportunities being developed and scaled to jump-start the promising careers of our young people while supporting the nation’s infrastructure and innovation goals.”

For young people, a registered electrical apprenticeship is one of the most direct and debt-free pathways into the middle class.

“These academies represent something powerful: a chance for young people across North Carolina to step into careers that offer real wages, real skills, and real opportunities,” said Caroline Sullivan, Executive Director of NCBCE. “Through the Careers Electric initiative, we are investing in students at the exact moment when a high-quality, paid learning experience can change the direction of their lives.”

The 12 Summer Electrical Academies

Twelve academies will launch across the state in summer 2026. Each has been developed through close collaboration between NCBCE, the host community college, and local school district partners, with employer engagement woven throughout.

Blue Ridge Community College and Henderson County Schools

Central Carolina Community College and Harnett County Schools

Central Piedmont Community College and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Cleveland Community College and Cleveland County Schools

Forsyth Technical Community College and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Isothermal Community College and Rutherford County Schools and Polk County Schools

Pitt Community College and Pitt County Schools

Rockingham Community College and Rockingham County Schools

Surry Community College and Surry County Schools and Yadkin County Schools

Vance-Granville Community College and Granville County Schools

Wake Technical Community College and Wake County Public School System

Wayne Community College and Wayne County Public Schools

Click here to learn more about the Careers Electric initiative.

Click here to learn more about the North Carolina Business Committee for Education.