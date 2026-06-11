Westbound I-90 traffic to detour for 2½ hours overnight June 17 near Dakota (June 10, 2026)

Latest news releases

DAKOTA, Minn. – Westbound Interstate 90 motorists near Dakota in Winona County will be detoured for about 2½ hours beginning at 11 p.m., June 17 for crews to place bridge beams that cross Winona County Road 101, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The detour will run from 11 p.m., June 17 to 1:30 a.m., June 18, weather permitting. Vehicles on westbound I-90 will be detoured north on Highway 61 to Highway 43 in Winona, which will then connect them back to I-90. I-90 is not detoured.

During the work, crews will be setting three beams for the bridge over Winona Co Rd 101. The bridge is being built half at a time.

This work is part of the I-90 project between Nodine and Dakota that began May 4. I-90 resurfacing, I-90 westbound bridge replacement over Winona County Road 101 and other road and safety improvements are part of this project.

Other detours that remain in place:

Winona County Road 101 is closed and detoured at the I-90 westbound bridge through late July. The detour route is Winona County Road 12 west at Dakota to Dakota Valley Drive east. It will open for about a month and then it is anticipated to close again with a detour from mid-August to mid-October.

A detour of the I-90 eastbound on-ramp at Nodine from Winona County Road 12. The detour to enter eastbound I-90 is to go west on I-90 to Exit 257 (Highway 76, Houston), cross over and return to eastbound I-90. The detour is approximately 16 miles. Traffic will be detoured through June 16, weather permitting. The other three ramps will remain open.

To learn more about the project, visit the MnDOT project website where you can also sign up to receive email updates.

Stay connected, informed

###