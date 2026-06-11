Weekend bridge deck work in Rochester begins June 13; short delays possible (June 11, 2026)

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ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists in Rochester along Highway 52 may have short traffic delays beginning early Saturday morning, June 13 as crews continue sealing cracks and joints on bridge decks through the highway corridor, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews expect to begin work at 4 a.m., Saturday. Motorists will encounter lane closures on bridges, and in some work zones there may be flaggers directing traffic in stop, take-turn travel. Weather conditions may change the schedule. They will work on the following bridges until the work is completed:

19th St. N.W. bridge over Highway 52

2nd St. NW bridge over Highway 52

Both bridges on Highway 52 crossing the Zumbro River, close to Mayowood Rd SW

Both Bridges on Highway 52 over Highway 63 in south Rochester

This is part of a larger project on various state highways in Mower and Olmsted counties with a contractor sealing joints and cracks on a series of bridges. Sealing cracks and joints on the bridges helps extend the wear life of the bridges.

Work is expected to continue through August.

Thirty-four bridges in Mower and Olmsted counties are scheduled for sealing work. Crews are working their way north in Rochester, eventually moving north on Highway 52 to the Oronoco area. More work is planned in Rochester on bridges either on the state highways or bridges that cross state highways. MnDOT will announce additional schedule updates as the work progresses.

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