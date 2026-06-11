Minister O’Callaghan and Minister Brophy announce the appointment of Cindy Carroll as the Chief Appeals Officer of the Tribunal for Asylum and Returns Appeals (TARA)

Cindy Carroll appointed Chief Appeals Officer to the Tribunal for Asylum and Returns Appeals Minister(s) O’Callaghan and Brophy, announce the appointment of Cindy Carroll as the first Chief Appeals Officer to the Tribunal for Asylum and Returns Appeals (TARA). TARA will manage International Protection appeals under the International Protection Act 2026 from 12 June 2026 onwards. The appointment will take effect from that date and will be for a 5-year period. Cindy Carroll has been recommended by publicjobs following an open competition as required under legislation. Minister O’Callaghan said:

There will be a period during which both TARA and the current appeals body, the International Protection Appeals Tribunal (IPAT), will operate simultaneously under separate legislative frameworks. As appeals under the 2015 International Protection legislation are progressed, IPAT will be wound down over time. All appeals made from 12 June under the International Protection Act 2026 will be dealt with by TARA. Minister Brophy added

ENDS.../// Notes to editors Cindy Carroll Cindy is graduate of Law from University College Cork who was called to the Bar of Ireland in 1995. She practised as a barrister in Cork, and lectured in Cork Institute of Technology and University College Cork. In 2001, she was appointed as Advisory Counsel Grade III in the Office of the Attorney General and worked there advising primarily on asylum and immigration law. She returned to the Bar in Dublin in early 2004 and was briefed as counsel on the State Asylum and Immigration Panel from 2004 until March 2018. In March 2018, she was appointed as Deputy Chairperson in the International Protection Appeals Tribunal, where she was head of Training and a decision maker on various types of appeals. As part of the preparations for the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, Cindy was appointed as an acting Principal Officer in the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration in July 2025 following an internal competition. This role has involved leading on the establishment of the new appeals body. In addition to her legal qualifications, Cindy also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Management and an MA in Leadership and Strategy.

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