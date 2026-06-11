Minister McEntee sets out Ireland's priorities for EU Presidency

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Helen McEntee TD today (11 June) outlined Ireland's priorities for its upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union at an event hosted by European Movement Ireland in Dublin.



Speaking to members of European Movement Ireland, representatives of civil society organisations and embassy officials at the Royal Irish Academy of Music, the Minister discussed Ireland's plans for the six-month Presidency, which begins on 1 July. The event followed the launch of Ireland's Presidency Priorities and Policy Programme in Government Buildings and focused on three key areas: competitiveness, values and security.



Drawing on findings from the European Movement Ireland Island of Ireland EU Poll 2026, Minister McEntee highlighted that more than 80% of people in Ireland believe the country has benefited from EU membership.



Minister McEntee said: "Yesterday, alongside the Taoiseach, we launched an ambitious programme for Ireland's EU Presidency. Our priorities are centred on three key areas: competitiveness, values and security. Together, they reflect our ambition for a Europe that creates opportunity, protects its citizens and remains true to its core values.



"This will be a Presidency for citizens. Through initiatives such as the County Pairings Programme, the Communicating Europe Initiative and our Presidency Cultural Programme, we want people across the country to be part of Ireland's Presidency and to see how Europe impacts their everyday lives.



"Hosting the Presidency is a significant opportunity for Ireland. It is a chance to shape discussions on the issues that matter most to people and to showcase Ireland on the European stage."



As part of the Presidency, Ireland will host 22 informal ministerial meetings, as well as a meeting of the European Political Community and an informal meeting of the European Council.



These events will bring political leaders and ministers from across Europe to Ireland to discuss major policy challenges and help shape the EU's future direction.



In line with the Government's commitment to ensure the benefits of the Presidency are felt across the country, six ministerial meetings will take place outside Dublin, in Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Mayo and Wicklow. Dublin Castle will serve as the main venue for the Presidency meetings programme.

ENDS

Press Office

11 June 2026