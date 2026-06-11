Eastbound I-84 through Weber Canyon to close Sunday for bridge work

Closure will repeat later this month as crews install bridge beams

SALT LAKE CITY (June 11, 2026) — The Utah Department of Transportation will close all eastbound travel on Interstate 84 through Weber Canyon on Sunday, June 14 through Monday, June 15 as crews install bridge beams east of the mouth of the canyon over the Weber River.

On Sunday, June 14 at 9:30 a.m., all eastbound travel on I-84 through Weber Canyon will be closed until Monday, June 15, at 4 a.m. The same closure will also occur June 21, 22 and 23 from 2:30 to 9:30 p.m.

During this closure, eastbound I-84 drivers will be detoured onto northbound I-15, then eastbound SR-39 (12th Street) through Ogden Canyon, until they reach southbound Trappers Loop Road (SR-167) before reconnecting with I-84 near Mountain Green.

Because vehicles longer than 50 feet are prohibited in Ogden Canyon, all RVs, trucks pulling trailers and other vehicles exceeding this length will need to take an alternate route. Oversized vehicles should use southbound I-15 to eastbound Interstate 80 and continue through Parleys Canyon to the I-80 and I-84 interchange near Echo.

The closures will allow crews to install bridge beams for two new bridges over the river and railroad tracks just east of the mouth of Weber Canyon. The existing bridges were built in 1965 and have undergone multiple repairs and rehabilitation projects over the past two decades.

Drivers should also plan for nightly closures of northbound Legacy Parkway between Parrish Lane in Centerville and Park Lane in Farmington. Beginning Monday, June 15, at 9 p.m., northbound Legacy Parkway will close until 5 a.m. each night through the morning of Thursday, June 18 as crews remove overhead signs.

Drivers should also plan for ongoing ramp closures at the I-80 and I-215 interchange, including:

Southbound I-215 to westbound SR-201: Closed until June 13

Eastbound I-80 to northbound I-215: Closure will begin on June 15 and last for 30 days

Westbound I-80 to northbound I-215: Closure will begin on June 15 and last for 30 days

Westbound I-80 to southbound I-215: Closed until mid-August

Redwood Road to northbound I-215: Closed until July 2027

This work is part of the I-215 West Improved project, which is repaving sections of I-215, replacing 18 bridge decks and making repairs on 12 other bridges through the summer of 2027.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, follow posted detours and use caution in the work zone.

Project schedules are subject to change due to weather, equipment availability and other factors. For the latest updates, download the UDOT Traffic app or visit udottraffic.utah.gov.