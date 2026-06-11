'They Served Us, We Served Their Pets.' Planned PEThood's Military Appreciation Month, Sponsored by Sunstate Foundation

Planned PEThood of Georgia

This past May, Planned PEThood said thank you to the military families of Gwinnett County, by offering free veterinary care to their pets.

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past May, Planned PEThood of Georgia set aside an entire month to say thank you to the military families of Gwinnett County, by offering free veterinary care to their pets.

For Jessica S., the free veterinary program was about more than just her pet's health. It was also a reminder that her community truly supported those who served.

"Thank you, Planned PEThood, for everything and for showing veterans that there are people who care about us," she said.

Jessica was one of 42 military families served during Planned PEThood's Military Appreciation Month initiative, a month-long program providing completely free veterinary care to the pets of active-duty military members, veterans, and retired military families throughout Gwinnett County.

In total, 53 beloved pets, including dogs and cats named Mochi, Toast, Panther, Diego, and dozens of others, received essential care at no cost to their owners, thanks to the generous support of the Sunstate Foundation.

As veterinary costs continue to rise nationwide, military families face unique challenges - fixed incomes, deployments, service-related transitions, and the financial strain that often follows years of sacrifice. For many, routine and preventive pet care becomes a difficult choice rather than a given. This program was designed to change that.

The impact went further than anyone anticipated. Military family member Dennis A. shared that the program allowed his family to do even more: "With the help of the military program, we were able to get three new community kittens spayed, vaccinated, and adopted into our own home."

And for Sung K., it was simply put: "It was a great gift for our family and pet."

"These families have given so much in service to their communities and their country," said CJ Bentley, CEO of Planned PEThood of Georgia. "This program helped ensure that the animals they love are healthy, cared for, and by their side."

Planned PEThood extends its deepest gratitude to the Sunstate Foundation for making this initiative possible, and to every military family who trusted the organization with the care of their beloved companions.

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