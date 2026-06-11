SGS supports automotive businesses in shift away from PFAS

SGS has expanded its suite of PFAS testing, verification and supply chain risk management services to the automotive sector.

Accelerating PFAS-free innovation in response to tightening global PFAS restrictions through advanced testing, verification and sustainability-focused services

At SGS, we recognize the automotive sector’s urgent need for reliable, science‑based solutions to support the transition away from PFAS.” — Joe Chen, Global Head of Hardlines and Automotive, SGS

BAAR , SWITZERLAND, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS is supporting the automotive industry with comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate and support the transition away from per‑ and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including the ‘No PFAS Detected’ green mark services.Within the automotive industry, PFAS and fluoropolymers are widely used due to their exceptional heat‑ and stain‑resistance, as well as their non‑stick properties. These characteristics have driven their application across a broad range of components, from seals, tires, lubricants and refrigerants to electronic assemblies. The development of electric and hydrogen‑powered vehicles has also relied heavily on PFAS, particularly in critical systems such as fuel cells, power electronics, traction batteries and advanced technical textiles and membranes.However, as PFAS – often referred to as ‘forever chemicals’ – are increasingly linked to environmental and human health risks, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers face growing regulatory pressure and must respond to heightened scrutiny to safeguard market access and maintain consumer trust.SGS automotive solutionsAs the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, SGS is helping automotive businesses navigate this shift with an expanded suite of PFAS testing, verification and supply chain risk management services. Using advanced analytical methods capable of detecting more than 600 individual PFAS, SGS enables accurate compliance assessments and informed decision‑making. Additional services, including chemical management support and supply chain audits, further strengthen risk control and enhance readiness for tightening global regulations.‘No PFAS Detected’To support credible claims, SGS offers the voluntary ‘No PFAS Detected’ green mark – independent verification that demonstrates a company’s commitment to product safety and environmental responsibility. The mark provides trusted evidence that products meet defined ‘no PFAS detected’ criteria aligned with international regulatory expectations.Joe Chen, Global Head of Hardlines and Automotive: “At SGS, we recognize the automotive sector’s urgent need for reliable, science‑based solutions to support the transition away from PFAS. We continue to expand our capabilities so manufacturers and suppliers can operate with confidence in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.”IMPACT NOW for sustainabilityPFAS product testing is part of SGS’s IMPACT NOW for sustainability initiative, which unites all SGS’s sustainability solutions under four strategic pillars – climate, nature, ESG assurance and circularity. Together, SGS drives businesses toward meaningful change, helping them to meet rising regulatory and stakeholder expectations.

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