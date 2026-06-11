Organizations Are Losing High-Value Inquiries Daily. ExpertFile’s AIQ Intelligent Inquiry Qualification Closes the Loop.

AI-powered inquiry system combines deep semantic analysis with human review to stop spam and route high-value requests to the right people.

We are helping organizations better understand the intent behind each request, protect expert time and ensure valuable opportunities are recognized, prioritized and routed to the right people.” — Robert Carter - Co-Founder & VP Product, ExpertFile

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExpertFile today announced the full deployment of AIQ (AI Qualification) - AI-powered inquiry management capability that helps organizations evaluate, prioritize and route inbound requests from journalists, event organizers, prospective customers, donors, prospective students, research partners, policymakers and other external audiences.As organizations across corporate and institutional sectors invest in making their experts more discoverable across websites, search engines and AI-driven channels, inbound inquiry volume continues to grow, bringing legitimate opportunity alongside unwanted noise. Without an intelligent intake layer, valuable requests from journalists, event organizers and other external audiences can be misdirected, delayed or lost entirely. Beyond media and event inquiries, these opportunities may include customer or partner requests in corporate settings, prospective student, donor and research inquiries in higher education, or patient, clinical and community-related requests in healthcare.AIQ Intelligent Inquiry Qualification processes inbound inquiries through a two-layer system combining AI-powered semantic analysis with trained human review for edge cases requiring additional judgment. The result is a 99.9% success rate in accurately evaluating and routing inbound requests. This is a level of precision standalone email spam filters are not designed to achieve.“Organizations are sitting on a goldmine of inbound demand they don’t even know they’re losing,” said Peter Evans, Co-Founder & CEO of ExpertFile. “Customer prospects, donors, research partners, students, policymakers — these inquiries arrive every day through expert-facing channels and quietly fall through the cracks because there’s no intelligent intake layer to recognize and route them. Using the latest AI models we’ve now closed that loop. The unrealized value this represents, adds up to millions of dollars in missed relationships and revenue every year.”Beyond Spam Filtering: Intelligent Inquiry Qualification______________Traditional email spam filters detect malicious or suspicious messages. They are not designed to understand whether a request is professionally relevant, whether it aligns with an organization’s expertise, or whether it should reach a different internal contact. AIQ Intelligent Inquiry Qualification operates at an entirely different level, evaluating the full semantic context of each message — including tone, specificity, intent and alignment with accepted inquiry types — to determine not just whether a message is safe, but whether it represents a legitimate opportunity and where it should go.Two significant new capabilities drive this:Inquiry Relevance Evaluation assesses whether a message meets the professional standards of the organization’s inquiry workflow, distinguishing valuable professional requests from those that are vague, promotional, abusive or unrelated to the organization’s expertise.Inquiry Type Evaluation reviews message content independently of the form category selected by the sender — catching the journalist who submits through a general contact form or the donor who selects the wrong intake category — then supports reclassification to ensure the inquiry reaches the right team.“AIQ is not just about blocking bad messages,” said Robert Carter, Co-Founder & VP Product at ExpertFile. “We are helping organizations better understand the intent behind each request, protect expert time and ensure valuable opportunities are recognized, prioritized and routed to the right people. A misdirected inquiry can represent a media opportunity, speaking engagement, partnership or business opportunity that an organization cannot afford to miss.”Fully Deployed and Operating at Scale______________AIQ Intelligent Inquiry Qualification is fully deployed and actively processing inquiries across the ExpertFile platform today — not a beta feature or roadmap commitment.“We spent considerable time stress-testing this before full deployment,” said Dan Stanhope, Head of Software Development at ExpertFile. “The goal was never just to block bad messages — it was to make sure legitimate, high-value inquiries couldn’t slip through unrecognized. The system is now fully deployed and operating at scale, and the results have exceeded what we initially projected. When you combine deep semantic analysis with a trained human review layer, you get a level of accuracy that no standalone spam filter can come close to matching.”The AIQ feature is available now as part of the ExpertFile platform for universities, healthcare systems, corporations and associations.About ExpertFile_______________ExpertFile helps organizations become the most trusted and visible source of expertise in an AI-driven world. The platform combines expert profiles, content publishing, inquiry management, analytics and media distribution into a single Visible Authority infrastructure - enabling universities, healthcare organizations, corporations and associations to improve how their expertise is discovered, cited and engaged across search engines, AI assistants and media channels. Built-in workflow orchestration, governance controls and compliance oversight help organizations reduce risk and achieve greater impact with existing resources.Trusted by leading institutions including Carnegie Mellon University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and ChristianaCare, ExpertFile helps organizations unlock the full value of their expertise at scale. The ExpertFile Mobile App connects journalists, conference organizers, policymakers, researchers and industry partners with authoritative expertise across more than 50,000 topics.

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