PNW Collector Convention Returns Father's Day Weekend with Special Guests, Free Admission, and Thousands of Collectibles

Collectors from across the Northwest gather in Kennewick for a free event featuring 100+ vendors with sports cards, coins, comics, toys, and more.

KENNEWICK, WA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The PNW Collector Convention returns to the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick, Washington, on Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, 2026, bringing together collectors, families, and enthusiasts from across the Pacific Northwest for a weekend of nostalgia, community, and discovery.Held over Father's Day weekend, the family-friendly convention will feature more than 100 tables and booths filled with sports cards, coins, comics, trading card games, memorabilia, stamps, toys, antiques, and other collectibles. Attendees will have the opportunity to buy, sell, trade, and connect with fellow collectors while discovering hidden treasures and sharing memories with friends and family.A featured celebrity guest appearance will be made by Melanie Kohn, best known as the voice of Lucy Van Pelt from the beloved Peanuts television specials. Kohn's appearance offers attendees a unique opportunity to meet a voice actress whose work has delighted generations of fans."We wanted to create a place where people could reconnect with childhood memories, share their passions, and create new memories with family and friends. That's what makes the PNW Collector Convention so special to us," said co-founders Jasmin Gervin and Steven Buell. "Whether you're a lifelong collector, just getting started, or simply looking for a fun weekend activity, there's something for everyone."This year's convention will also feature appearances from local favorites including Erik the Peanut Guy and Dusty from the Tri-City Dust Devils, Winger from the Tri-City Americans, and Hoop Tri-Cities. Guests will have opportunities to meet these beloved community personalities and organizations while enjoying interactive experiences and activities designed for collectors of all ages.The convention continues its tradition of welcoming families by offering free admission and special giveaways for younger attendees. The first 50 kids ages 14 and under each day will receive a free gift, helping create memorable experiences for the next generation of collectors. Plenty of free parking is available, making it easy for families to spend the day exploring the show.For attendees looking to get a head start on the show floor, Early Bird Passes are available, providing entry 30 minutes before general admission on both days.Located in the heart of Washington wine country, the PNW Collector Convention offers visitors the opportunity to turn Father's Day weekend into a memorable getaway while enjoying the Tri-Cities region's restaurants, wineries, and attractions.Event DetailsPNW Collector ConventionSaturday, June 20, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PMSunday, June 21, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PMThree Rivers Convention Center7016 W. Grandridge BoulevardKennewick, WAAdmission: FREEFor event information, Early Bird passes, sponsorship opportunities, and updates, visit www.PNWShow.com

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