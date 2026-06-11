MEDIA ADVISORY: Canadian Humanitarian Organization Provides On-the-Ground Access from Sudan

IDRF Chief Operating Officer available for interviews from Khartoum, Darfur and Port Sudan

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) is making Chief Operating Officer Nabil Ali available for media interviews from Sudan between June 11 and June 17, 2026. Ali is travelling through Khartoum, Darfur and Port Sudan as part of a field mission to assess conditions on the ground, meet with local partners, and examine the evolving needs of communities affected by conflict, displacement and food insecurity.

The visit comes as Sudan faces the world's largest displacement crisis and one of the most severe emergencies globally. More than three years into the conflict, millions of people remain displaced while access to food, healthcare, clean water and essential services continues to deteriorate in many parts of the country. During the mission, Ali will be available to discuss current conditions across Sudan, the challenges facing displaced families and aid organizations, and IDRF's response to the crisis over the past three years. He will also be available to speak about how Canadian donor support is helping deliver life-saving assistance to vulnerable communities and support recovery efforts in some of the hardest-hit areas.

With firsthand access to communities, local organizations and response efforts across multiple regions of Sudan, Ali can provide Canadian media with insight into how one of the world's largest crises is unfolding and how Canadian contributions are supporting relief and recovery efforts on the ground.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Who: Nabil Ali, Chief Operating Officer, International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF)

Where: Khartoum, Darfur and Port Sudan, Sudan

When: June 11–17, 2026

Format: Television, radio, podcast, print and digital interviews



About IDRF:

The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) is a Canadian Charitable organization dedicated to empowering vulnerable communities through sustainable, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. To learn more, visit www.idrf.ca.

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