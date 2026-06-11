Tech Hub LIVE Returns to Des Moines July 20-22 with Practical Answers for a High-Pressure Ag Economy

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The ag retail industry’s leading event for retailers, co-ops, consultants, dealers, growers and leading solution providers for education and peer exchange.

Tech Hub LIVE is where the industry comes to figure out what actually works and walk away with a plan.” — Eric Sfiligoj, Editor of CropLife

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CroplifeTM Media Group, a Meister Media Worldwide brand, announced that Tech Hub LIVE Conference and ExpoSM (THL), the agricultural industry’s leading conference for technology adoption in the retail channel, will take place July 20-22, 2026, in Des Moines, Iowa, drawing more than 60 speakers, more than 50 exhibitors, and hundreds of ag retailers and growers confronting one of the most economically demanding seasons in recent memory.

With input costs still elevated, margins compressed, and trade uncertainty reshaping market dynamics, ag retailers and growers face mounting pressure to identify technologies that deliver measurable return on investment and to move past those that do not. THL 2026 is built around that challenge: practitioner-led sessions, live research results, and direct peer exchange designed to help attendees make better decisions with the tools available to them now.

The program includes general sessions, concurrent breakouts across Smart Tech, Operations, Sales Enablement, and In the Field tracks, plus Fireside Chats, Tech Talks and facilitated roundtables. Day 1 opens with a keynote from Teddy Bekele, SVP and CTO at Land O'Lakes, on AI's practical impact on food and agriculture. Day 2 features Karen Hildebrand of AWS on building resilient ag businesses in the age of AI, followed by concurrent sessions on ESA compliance, drone policy, cybersecurity threats, ag finance, biotech innovation and the farmer’s perspective panel. Day 3 zeroes in on farm-level decision-making: grain marketing, data workflows, customer adoption, and sales enablement along with our annual Purdue Precision Ag Survey results.

“This is not a year to experiment blindly with technology. Margins are too thin and the stakes are too high,” said Eric Sfiligoj, Editor of CropLife at Meister Media Worldwide. “Tech Hub LIVE is where the industry comes to figure out what actually works and walk away with a plan.”

Tanner Winterhof of the Farm4Profit Podcast returns as emcee across all three days. The exhibit floor features more than 50 companies including AgGateway, AgVend, Agri-Access, Compass Regulatory, Ever.Ag, InnerPlant, Intelinair, Raven Industries, Spectrum Technologies, and Taranis, among others. The full exhibitor and speaker roster is available at techhublive.com.

Registration is open at techhublive.com/register. Attendees can book hotel accommodations at techhublive.com/hotel. The full session schedule is available at techhublive.com/schedule.

From Innovation to Impact | Tech Hub Live

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