Traffic Advisory - Edgewater Drive between Harbor Boulevard and Cousley Drive Intermittent Lane Closures June 15-19
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 11, 2026) – The eastbound right-hand lane of Edgewater Drive between Harbor Boulevard and Cousley Drive will have intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, June 15 through Friday, June 19 for Bluestreak to install underground fiber.
Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
For information, contact Mike Miano, Bluestreak at 631-219-2924.
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