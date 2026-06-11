Sewer Smoke Testing Scheduled for Mid-County June 16 – July 8

The Charlotte County Utilities Department has scheduled sewer smoke testing for parts of mid-county, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., June 16 through July 8. The procedure uses safe, artificially created smoke to find defects in sewer infrastructure.

The activity will take place in the rights-of-way in these highlighted areas. Customers at these addresses are encouraged to pour water down seldom-used drains prior to testing, especially any floor drains. This should prevent smoke from entering homes or businesses and setting off smoke alarms unnecessarily.

Property owners do not need to be present and at no time will crews need to enter homes or businesses.

For more information about sewer smoke testing, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/SmokeTesting.

If residents feel they have an emergency, they should call 911. For non-emergency public safety concerns, residents may call 941-639-2101. Questions about the sewer smoke testing project should be directed to the project representative at 941-421-7880 and should not be reported through emergency service lines.

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