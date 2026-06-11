Charlotte County Fire & EMS Launches Pool Alarm Assistance Initiative to Promote Water Safety

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 11, 2026) – Charlotte County Fire & EMS is accepting applications for a Pool Alarm Assistance Initiative designed to help families add an extra layer of protection around residential swimming pools and reduce the risk of child drownings.

Through the initiative, five Poolguard PGRM-2 Pool Alarms will be provided at no cost to selected households within Charlotte County. This part of the department's ongoing commitment to community risk reduction and drowning prevention efforts. Applications will be reviewed and prioritized based on factors such as the presence of young children, swimming ability, existing pool safety measures, and other household risk factors.

"Drowning can happen quickly and quietly, often in situations where adults are nearby but distracted for just a moment," said Fire Chief and Public Safety Director Matthew McElroy. "Pool alarms are not a substitute for supervision, but they can provide an important additional layer of protection. The best pool alarm is an attentive adult, but additional layers of protection can save lives. Our goal is to help families create safer environments and prevent tragedies before they occur."

Selected households will receive a Poolguard PGRM-2 Pool Alarm, an ASTM-certified residential pool alarm designed to detect unintended entries into the water. The alarm mounts at the pool edge and includes an in-home receiver that alerts caregivers when someone enters the pool.

Florida consistently ranks among the states with the highest number of children drowning incidents, making water safety a year-round priority. Charlotte County Fire & EMS encourages families to practice multiple layers of protection, including active supervision, swim lessons, barriers such as fences and self-closing gates, pool alarms, and CPR training.

Applications for the Pool Alarm Giveaway are now being accepted. Due to limited supplies, applications will be evaluated using a risk-based selection process to prioritize households with the greatest need.

Applications must be submitted by June 23, 2026.

To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/CCFEMSPoolAlarmGiveaway.

Water Safety Reminders

Never leave children unattended near water.

Designate a responsible "Water Watcher" when children are swimming.

Install and maintain multiple layers of protection around pools.

Enroll children in age-appropriate swim lessons.

Learn CPR and know what to do in an emergency.

For information, contact Ashley Turner at 941-833-5610 or Ashley.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

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