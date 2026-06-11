Sports Talk Florida Unveils Massive Live Broadcast Schedule for FIFA World Cup 2026™; Teases Global Soccer Expansion

Sports Talk Florida and the Sports Talk Media Network have announced an extensive, five-week live programming lineup dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The network’s robust schedule positions Sports Talk Florida as a premier destination for tournament insights, breakdowns, and expert analysis.

When you see the excitement for this tournament, it is so cool to be able to do this programming every day with some of the biggest names in the world of football media.” — Sports Talk Editor in Chief Sean Miller

RICHBORO , PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the international football community turns its eyes toward North America for the most highly anticipated tournament in sports history, Sports Talk Florida and the Sports Talk Media Network have announced an extensive, five-week live programming lineup dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026™."This is a monumental moment for our network, and we are completely restructuring our daily lineup to match the scale of what is heading our way," Sports Talk Media Network Editor in Chief Sean Miller said. "Our goal is simple: to provide fans with an elite, around-the-clock destination for football analysis that bridges the gap between domestic viewers and the global audience tuning in across the Atlantic."Featuring daily morning and evening broadcasts carefully timed to serve listeners in North America, Europe, and beyond, the network’s robust schedule positions Sports Talk Florida as a premier destination for around-the-clock tournament insights, breakdowns, and expert analysis.The live programming slate is anchored by two marquee daily shows: World Cup Wake Up : Airing every morning to set the tactical stage for the day's upcoming fixtures. The show broadcasts Monday through Thursday at 10:00 AM EDT and Fridays at 9:00 AM EDT and will be hosted by renowned English media personality Daniel Hames. World Cup Nightcap : Airing daily at 9:00 PM EDT. Hosted by Miller, this evening program provides exhaustive post-match analysis, group stage permutations, and breaking news from across the tournament's 16 host cities.All live and recorded World Cup coverage can be accessed directly via the Sports Talk Florida Live Shows tab, as well as across the network's various official social media channels.A Legendary Radio Reunion: The Wiz and the Genius ShowIn addition to daily morning and evening hub shows, the network is rolling out exclusive specialty programming throughout the tournament. Highlighting these special broadcasts is the highly anticipated reunion of Miller and renowned handicapper Joe Wiz on The Wiz and the Genius Show.The duo previously built a dedicated global following during their years co-hosting the popular Feinline program on ESPN New York 98.7 FM. Now, they reunite under the Sports Talk Media Network banner to bring their signature chemistry, sharp predictive analytics, and sports betting insights to a global soccer audience."This is such a big step for the Sports Talk Media brand, ahead of what will be the greatest World Cup of all time," said Sean Miller. "When you see the excitement for this tournament, it is so cool to be able to do this programming every day with some of the biggest names in the world of football media."Reflecting on his return to the airwaves with his longtime broadcasting partner, Miller added, "To be back with Joe Wiz is huge. We had good chemistry on the Feinline on ESPN for so long, and I think this summer is just the beginning of our renaissance. Watch this space, as we will have more announcements in time."Looking Beyond the World Cup: Re-Launching Amargão FutebolThe five weeks of intensive World Cup coverage will serve as a direct springboard for a massive expansion of the network’s international soccer footprint. Heading into the summer and fall of 2026, Miller and company will officially launch expanded worldwide club coverage under the fast-growing Amargão Futebol brand The expansion builds on the success of Amargão Futebol Kickoff, Miller’s weekly radio program which airs Saturdays from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM EDT on The Big 8 (820 AM) in Tampa and streams concurrently across the internet. The program will act as the launchpad for dedicated coverage of the 2026/27 English Premier League, Major League Soccer (MLS), UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Europa League seasons."The Amargão brand is something that has been slow boiling around the internet and social media for years, but I am taking it global this summer and beyond," Miller stated. "I have been extremely fortunate to have The Big 8 platform every weekend, which has allowed me to cover MLS, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and Premier League matches in the last year. It is something that we will expand upon in 2026-27, and we are really looking forward to both this World Cup and the upcoming club season."For full scheduling details, live streams, and up-to-the-minute tournament coverage, visit the official programming hub at SportsTalkFlorida.com.

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