JMJ Launches Practical Guide to Help Organizations Procure More Effective Safety and Performance Initiatives

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New framework and Buyer's Checklist help leaders evaluate the capabilities that drive lasting safety and performance outcomes.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizations invest significant time and resources in safety, culture, and performance improvement initiatives. Yet many struggle to achieve the lasting results they expect.According to JMJ, the challenge often begins long before implementation. Procurement processes frequently focus on factors that are easy to specify and compare, such as training volume, deliverables, staffing levels, and price. While these factors are important, they don’t always reflect the capabilities that drive meaningful operational change.To help address this challenge, JMJ has launched a practical Buyer’s Guide designed for procurement, EHS, operational, and executive leaders involved in selecting and overseeing safety and performance transformation work.The guide introduces a Five Capabilities framework to help buyers evaluate factors that consistently influence long-term safety and performance outcomes:• Leadership Alignment• High-Consequence Risk Focus• Embedded Ways of Working• Cross-Organizational Alignment• Long-Term OwnershipIt also includes a practical buyer’s checklist to help organizations strengthen RFQs and RFPs, evaluate proposals, assess commercial models, and make more informed final selection decisions.“Over the years, we’ve seen organizations invest heavily in safety and performance initiatives that were well-designed, professionally delivered, and fully compliant, yet failed to create lasting change,” said Andre Limby, Senior Account Executive, JMJ.“In many cases, the issue wasn’t execution. It was that procurement processes were rewarding activity rather than the capabilities that influence how leaders make decisions, how risk is managed, and how organizations operate under pressure.”The guide explores common procurement pitfalls, practical approaches to writing RFQs and RFPs, commercial considerations, and the questions buyers should ask before issuing a tender or selecting a partner.The release comes at a time when organizations across construction, energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, mining, and other high-risk sectors face increasing pressure to improve safety performance while delivering complex projects and operational outcomes.The Five Capabilities framework and buyer’s checklist are intended to give organizations a more practical way to evaluate what drives success,” Limby added. “Our goal is to help buyers move beyond comparing activity and begin evaluating the conditions that support lasting improvement.”The Buyer’s Guide is available through JMJ’s website and is intended for procurement professionals, EHS leaders, operations leaders, project executives, and others involved in selecting and overseeing safety and performance transformation initiatives.

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