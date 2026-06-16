SnapCab CEO Releases New Book About Creating More Human, Resilient, and Profitable Businesses

SnapCab Founder & CEO, Glenn Bostock, releases "A Human Business: The People-First Model for Lasting Success" with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8887507972

“A Human Business: The People-First Model for Lasting Success” by Glenn Bostock is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “A Human Business: The People-First Model for Lasting Success” by Glenn Bostock is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In a business landscape often driven by short-term gains and bottom-line thinking, Glenn Bostock offers a compelling alternative: a people-first model that positions human fulfillment as the foundation of sustainable success. With four decades of leadership experience, including his tenure as founder and CEO of SnapCab , Bostock presents a deeply personal approach to building organizations where both people and performance thrive.“A Human Business” challenges conventional notions of leadership by asserting that profit is not the primary goal of a successful business, but the natural result of creating an environment where individuals feel valued, purposeful, and connected. Through five guiding principles—Create a Foundation of Caring, Understand Your Ruling Love, Focus on Being Useful, Embrace Problems and Weaknesses, and Model Your Business After the Human Form—Bostock outlines how leaders can cultivate genuine care within their organizations, help individuals uncover their unique motivations, and foster a culture centered on contribution and usefulness.“A Human Business model recognizes that businesses are run by humans,” Bostock said. “It acknowledges and embraces the fact that humans have strengths and weaknesses. People make mistakes. A Human Business accounts for this by creating systems and processes to cultivate a fear-free environment where everyone is safe to share, create, collaborate, and address mistakes in a supportive community.”Grounded in real-world application, the book draws on Bostock’s proven success in implementing these principles to grow a multimillion-dollar manufacturing company. His wisdom is a light for leaders seeking to build more engaged teams, strengthen organizational culture, and achieve long-term success without sacrificing human values."A Human Business" is a timely resource for executives, entrepreneurs, and managers who are ready to rethink traditional business models and create workplaces where people—and results—flourish together.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorGlenn Bostock is the founder and CEO of SnapCab, a multimillion-dollar manufacturing company that has operated for over four decades. He has grown the company to more than 150 employees across locations in the United States and Canada, specializing in elevator interiors and custom privacy pods.Despite struggling with dyslexia throughout his education, Bostock built a successful career guided by the conviction that business should serve humanity. His leadership philosophy centers on creating communities of usefulness where caring, authenticity, and collaboration drive organizational success. He continues to lead SnapCab’s transformation as a model for human-centered business practices while preparing the next generation of leaders to carry forward this vision.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

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