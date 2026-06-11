DEC Announces Teach-Me-To-Fish Events at Westwood Park and Chestnut Ridge Park in Suburban Buffalo

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs (ECFSC) will conduct two free, family-friendly Teach-Me-To-Fish events. Visitors of all ages are invited to participate in these family friendly events to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction provided by DEC and ECFSC.

Participants will rotate through fishing education stations to learn basic fishing skills and then put their new skills to the test fishing in the park pond.

The first event is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Westwood Park, 175 Pavement Road, Lancaster, 14086. The second event will be held on Saturday, June 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge Park at the Commissioner’s Lodge, 6121 Chestnut Ridge Road, Orchard Park.

The events are free, and fishing licenses are not required. Fishing rods and tackle are available to borrow, or participants are invited to bring their own to the event. Bait will be provided. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the events. Registration is required to attend. To register, contact Region 9 Fisheries at (716) 851-7010 or submit a registration at the ECFSC website.

DEC sponsors several free Learn-to-Fish events throughout the state where possession of a fishing license is not required. Details about upcoming Learn-to-Fish events are available on DEC's website.

These events complement Governor Kathy Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative that promotes physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings.