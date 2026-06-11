DEC Announces Opening of 2026 Black Bass Season

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton today announced the open (harvest) season for black bass (largemouth and smallmouth bass) begins on Monday, June 15, and extends through Monday, November 30. A catch-and-release season for New York’s most popular freshwater sportfish exists in most of the state from December 1 through June 14. Variations in minimum length and daily limits exist for some waters, so anglers are encouraged to check the current fishing regulations before heading out.

“New York anglers are fortunate to have some of the best bass fishing opportunities in the country,” Commissioner Lefton said. “Whether you’re fishing a top-ranked water such as Lake Erie, the St. Lawrence River, and Oneida Lake, or just a local fishing hole, catching a big bass is just a cast away here in New York.”

Bass fishing is another fun way for New Yorkers get out and enjoy nature, and the open season further supports Governor Kathy Hochul's “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative that promotes physical and mental health by helping encourage New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings.

Bass can be found around the state in most waters including rivers, ponds, and lakes. New York’s bass fisheries remain in the national spotlight. In 2025, the St. Lawrence River and Lake Erie were ranked the #4 and #9 bass lakes, respectively, in the country by Bassmaster Magazine. The St. Lawrence River, Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River, Lake Champlain, Cayuga Lake, Oneida Lake, Otisco Lake, and Chautauqua Lake also landed in Bassmaster Magazine’s top 25 Northeastern Best Bass Lakes list.

Fishing for bass is a great option for beginning anglers interested in going “beyond the bobber.” For tips on how and where to catch bass, see Fishing For Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass on DEC’s website. Those new to fishing can check out the I FISH NY Beginners' Guide to Freshwater Fishing, which has all the information needed to get started. There’s also a “how-to” video series on DEC’s YouTube channel.

Visit DEC’s Places to Fish and Warmwater Fishing webpages for more information on where to go bass fishing, as well as the Tackle Box feature in the HuntFishNY mobile app .

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) provides advice to anglers about what fish are safe to eat and how often. Visit DOH’s website to search by waterbody location.