Altaris Business Awards Announces 2026 Women in Business Awards Winners

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Women in Business Awards . These awards recognise the leadership, enterprise, innovation and determination of women making meaningful contributions across business, technology, communications, digital services, charitable impact and professional support sectors.This year’s recipients reflect the breadth of talent and commitment demonstrated by women in business across a wide range of organisations and career paths. From founders and senior leaders to specialists driving growth, digital transformation and social impact, the winners and finalists have shown clear vision, resilience and a commitment to delivering strong outcomes in their fields.The 2026 Women in Business Awards highlight individuals who have built organisations, led teams, supported clients and developed purposeful initiatives with professionalism and focus. Their achievements demonstrate the value of strong leadership, practical innovation and sustained dedication in shaping successful businesses and positive wider impact.Altaris Business Awards 2026 Women in Business Awards Winners• Nicola Wood, Kids Operating Room - Businesswoman of the Year• Huma Younas, Hak Mrs Solution - Young Businesswoman of the Year• Amy Beales, United Tax Refunds - Business Growth Award• Nihal Attia, Wayak Communications & PR - Leadership Excellence Award• Dawn Ellis, Lemon Pip Digital - Women in Tech AwardAltaris Business Awards 2026 Women in Business Awards Finalists• Nicola Wood, Kids Operating Room - Leadership Excellence Award• Huma Younas, Hak Mrs Solution - Women in Tech Award• Amy Beales, United Tax Refunds - Businesswoman of the Year• Dawn Ellis, Lemon Pip Digital - Young Businesswoman of the Year• Hayley Crombleholme, Speed Mooting - Business Growth AwardRecognising Leadership, Enterprise and ImpactThe 2026 Women in Business Awards recognise individuals whose work reflects both professional achievement and a wider commitment to progress. Across this year’s winners and finalists, the awards highlight leadership that is thoughtful, determined and grounded in real outcomes, whether through business growth, client service, technology, communications or charitable impact.Many of this year’s recognised individuals have demonstrated the ability to turn ambition into action, building organisations and initiatives that respond to genuine needs. Their work shows the importance of clear strategy, strong values and practical execution in creating businesses and projects that can grow sustainably and make a meaningful difference.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all winners and finalists in the 2026 Women in Business Awards. Their achievements represent an important contribution to modern enterprise and provide a strong example of the role women continue to play in shaping business across sectors and markets.To learn more about the 2026 Women in Business Awards, please contact Altaris Business Awards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.