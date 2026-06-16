New Book Reveals How Strategic Collaboration and Self-Awareness Create Mutual Value in Modern Organizations

Karen R. McDaniel, PhD, releases "Win-Win Leadership: Unlocking Growth Through Authenticity and Collaboration" with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8887507774

“Win-Win Leadership: Unlocking Growth Through Authenticity and Collaboration” by Karen R. McDaniel, PhD is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Win-Win Leadership: Unlocking Growth Through Authenticity and Collaboration" by Karen R. McDaniel, PhD, is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In "Win-Win Leadership," Dr. Karen McDaniel presents a forward-thinking approach to leadership grounded in authenticity, alignment, and collaboration. A career spent in executive coaching and leadership development empowers McDaniel to challenge traditional, one-size-fits-all leadership models. Her framework is designed to help leaders achieve authentic purpose while fostering meaningful relationships.At the center of the book is a four-phase leadership model—Foundation, Connection, Activation, and Leadership—that guides readers through a process of self-discovery, relationship building, decisive action, and expanded influence. McDaniel emphasizes that effective leadership begins with a clear understanding of one’s values and purpose, and that this internal alignment enables leaders to communicate more effectively, navigate conflict with confidence, and create environments built on trust.“Traditional command-and-control approaches that once defined successful leadership are now crumbling under the weight of remote work, generational shifts, and an increasingly diverse workforce that demands transparency and genuine connection,” McDaniel said. “Employees are leaving jobs because they feel disconnected from leaders who seem inauthentic or solely focused on bottom-line results. Meanwhile, leaders themselves are burning out, caught between outdated playbooks and the real human needs of their teams. To thrive in this new era, leaders must learn to lead from their authentic selves, creating environments where everyone can build wins. That is the end goal of this book: getting to the win-wins, both at work and in life at large.”"Win-Win Leadership" is written for executives, managers, emerging leaders, and any person seeking a clear and actionable path to leading with integrity while achieving win-win results at work and in life. By focusing on both personal development and professional impact, McDaniel helps leaders create value not just for themselves, but for everyone they influence.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorKAREN R. MCDANIEL, PhD is the founder of Empowering Executives , a leadership consulting and executive coaching company. With a PhD in Organizational Behavior, she spent over twenty years in academia before transitioning to full-time executive coaching and consulting. Dr. McDaniel specializes in authentic leadership development, communication strategies, and creating win-win outcomes for organizations and individuals.Dr. McDaniel holds multiple certifications in leadership development, behavioral assessments, and executive presence and has coached executives across diverse industries, including hospitality, healthcare, athletics, and nonprofit sectors. She has served on numerous boards, including as Chair of her local Chamber of Commerce, SHRM, United Way, and NCAA FARA Executive Committee, and has participated in numerous local, state, and national leadership programs.She is a sought-after speaker on authentic leadership, conflict resolution, and effective communication.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

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