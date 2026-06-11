New Data Highlights Growth in Energy Capture at U.S. Dairy Farms

Nationwide, biogas systems recycle manure from approximately 2.5 million dairy cows into renewable energy, putting more than 16 billion gallons of manure to beneficial use every year.

Dairies are recycling record amounts of manure into renewable energy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of National Dairy Month, the American Biogas Council (ABC) today released new data showing continued growth in the number of dairy farms that recycle their manure into renewable energy using biogas capture systems. Currently, 496 American dairies capture energy from their manure, using anaerobic digestion to recycle it into renewable natural gas (RNG) or renewable electricity. Since the end of 2020, biogas capture from dairy manure has nearly tripled, reflecting growing investment in technologies that support farmers and help meet America’s growing energy demands.Nationwide, biogas systems recycle manure from approximately 2.5 million dairy cows, putting more than 16 billion gallons of manure to beneficial use every year. In addition to producing renewable energy, these systems generate nutrient-rich fertilizer products, animal bedding, and reduce manure odor in surrounding communities.In 2025 alone, 38 dairy farms began capturing biogas from manure, adding capacity to capture approximately 9 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of biogas annually.Biogas capture from dairy manure now totals about 84 Bcf annually. That energy production capacity equals 52.3 million MMBtu — enough renewable energy to power approximately 680,000 homes each year, or nearly all the households in Idaho.Nearly $4 billion has been invested in dairy biogas projects since 2020, including approximately $800 million tied to facilities that opened in 2025 alone. Texas, Idaho, and Wisconsin accounted for more than half of that investment activity last year.Without biogas systems, farmers typically store dairy manure in open lagoons until it can be spread on farm fields as fertilizer. With biogas systems, farmers can first capture renewable energy from the manure before recycling the remaining odor-free, nutrient-rich digestate back onto fields, where its nutrients are more readily available to crops.“These projects represent major investments in rural America while helping dairy farmers turn manure into valuable renewable energy and natural fertilizer,” said ABC Executive Director Patrick Serfass. “The continued growth of dairy biogas systems shows how farmers are adopting technologies that reduce emissions, strengthen farm operations, and create new economic opportunities for rural America.”The biogas captured from dairy manure is either upgraded to RNG – which is used interchangeably with natural gas – or is used to generate electricity using engines, linear generators, or fuel cells. According to this latest data, approximately 65% of operational dairy biogas systems upgrade captured biogas into RNG, while the remaining 35% use the biogas to generate electricity or heat.Current dairy biogas systems also prevent the equivalent of approximately one million tons of methane emissions from entering the atmosphere each year – comparable to taking about 5.9 million gasoline-powered cars off the road annually.While growth has accelerated, the ABC estimates substantial untapped potential remains across the U.S. dairy sector. Looking at farms with at least 500 cows, approximately 2,955 additional dairy farms could support methane-capturing biogas systems. Overall, only about 14% of potential U.S. dairy biogas projects have been developed.If fully built out, the remaining potential could produce an additional 186 Bcf of biogas annually — more than double current production levels and enough renewable energy to power an additional 1.4 million U.S. households each year.For additional information, visit www.americanbiogascouncil.org # # #About the American Biogas CouncilThe American Biogas Council is the voice of the U.S. biogas industry, representing all companies working to recycle organic waste into clean, locally made energy and fertilizer. Biogas capture systems recycle waste, food scraps, manure, and wastewater, keeping communities safe and clean, and supporting local economies. The ABC’s mission is to maximize the economic and environmental benefits of biogas while advancing sustainable solutions for energy, agriculture, and waste management. Learn more at americanbiogascouncil.org, on X @ambiogascouncil, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

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