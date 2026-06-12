Parties Resolve Federal Business Dispute Involving Mellow Fellow, Arvida Labs and Related Companies

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The parties involved in the federal lawsuit Albano v. Coombs et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, have reached a confidential resolution.

The lawsuit involved prior business, operational, and ownership-related disputes connected to Mellow Fellow, Arvida Labs, and affiliated entities operating in the cannabinoid and consumer products industries.

To read more about the original complaint: https://dockets.justia.com/docket/florida/flsdce/0:2025cv60959/689855

As part of the resolution, the parties have agreed to conclude the dispute without further public litigation and move forward independently.

“No company grows without challenges, especially in a rapidly evolving industry,” said JJ Coombs. “This business was started not just with an idea, but with trust, friendship, and a shared belief in what we were building. While disagreements arose along the way, I’m grateful that we were able to come back to that foundation, resolve this matter privately, and move forward constructively. At the end of the day, we all invested significant time, energy, and passion into these companies, and I believe everyone is in a better place moving forward.”

Coombs said the company’s priorities remain centered on operational growth, product consistency, consumer trust, and long-term brand development across its affiliated businesses.

“I appreciate the effort made by everyone involved to resolve this matter professionally,” said Cody Albano. “While we had our differences, I’m glad we were able to put this dispute behind us privately and respectfully. JJ and I started this journey as friends, and I’m grateful that, through this resolution, we were able to preserve that relationship and move forward on good terms. I wish JJ and the companies continued success.”

The parties chose not to disclose additional details regarding the terms of the confidential resolution.

About Mellow Fellow

Mellow Fellow is a Florida-based cannabinoid brand focused on hemp-derived products, consumer education, product consistency and third-party lab testing information. The company operates within a broader network of affiliated entities involved in manufacturing, product development and distribution in the alternative cannabinoid sector.

About Arvida Labs

Arvida Labs is a Florida-based manufacturing and product development company supporting brands in the cannabinoid and consumer packaged goods industries through formulation, production and operational infrastructure.

Attorney Contact Information can be found at https://www.saul.com/professionals/juan-c-martinez

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