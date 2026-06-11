Vaughan Automotive Ranks Among the Industry's Top Three Groups for Per-Store Performance

Vaughan Automotive HQ located in Boerne, TX

A four-store group proves that focus beats footprint, earning a top-three per-dealership ranking among the nation's 150 largest dealership groups.

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vaughan Automotive has been recognized among the top three dealership groups in the United States for per-store performance in Automotive News' 2026 Top 150 ranking — a result that places the four-store group ahead of national chains many times its size on the measures that matter most to customers and manufacturers alike.

For a group that has never set out to be the largest, the recognition affirms a strategy years in the making: grow by getting better, not just bigger.

"We've never measured ourselves by how many rooftops we have," said Shawn Vaughan, CEO of Vaughan Automotive. "We measure ourselves by how well each store serves the people who walk through its doors. Get that right, and the numbers take care of themselves."

Focus over footprint

While the country's biggest publicly traded chains continue to lead in total volume, Automotive News found that the strongest performers on a per-dealership basis are overwhelmingly smaller, focused operators. Vaughan Automotive is among the clearest examples — its per-store results rank in the top three of all 150 groups, well above the list's per-store averages.

Vaughan credits that to a deliberate choice to concentrate the group's energy rather than spread it thin: locating stores in major metropolitan markets, improving the dealerships it acquires, and being clear about who the company wants to be before it ever adds a location.

"When you're focused, you can hand-pick excellence," Vaughan said. "Every store, every team, every customer experience gets our full attention. That's a lot harder to do when you're managing hundreds of locations from a distance."

People, process, culture

Ask Vaughan what drives the results and the answer is consistent: "It comes down to people, process and culture. You hear those three words a lot in this business, but for us they're not a slogan — they're how we operate every day."

That philosophy shows up most clearly in the group's approach to its team. Vaughan Automotive sets clear performance standards for every role in the company, from general manager to porter, and shares those expectations with employees before they're ever hired. In return, the company commits to the training, mentorship, and support people need to meet them.

"When expectations are clear from day one, it's not about pressure — it's about ownership," Vaughan said. "People know exactly what success looks like, and we give them everything they need to get there. It makes the whole thing institutional rather than personal, and that's a big part of what makes us tick."

It's an approach the company sums up simply: don't be the biggest — be the best in every market it serves.

About Vaughan Automotive

Vaughan Automotive is a four-store dealership group operating in major metropolitan markets, recognized in Automotive News' 2026 Top 150 for ranking among the industry's top three groups in per-store performance. The group is guided by a people-, process-, and culture-driven philosophy and a commitment to clear standards and genuine support across every position.

To learn more, visit goteamva.com

The full Automotive News report on the 2026 Top 150 dealership groups, including the complete per-store rankings, is available at autonews.com



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