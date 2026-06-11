Handel’s Ice Cream Opens New Victoria Gardens Location in Rancho Cucamonga

First 100 guests in line on June 18 will receive Free Ice Cream for a Year

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the beloved ice cream brand serving fresh, homemade ice cream since 1945, is expanding in Rancho Cucamonga with a new scoop shop at Victoria Gardens, located at 7880 Kew Ave. The new location will celebrate its Grand Opening on Thursday, June 18, beginning at 11:00 a.m.To mark the occasion, the first 100 guests in line on June 18 will receive Free Ice Cream for a Year. Grand opening festivities will continue throughout the weekend with raffles, a DJ, face painting, and more giveaways, including the chance to win Free Scoop Cards. Guests can check @handelsvictoriagardens for the schedule of events.The new Victoria Gardens location is owned and operated by Jesus Bautista and Zach Leffers. The opening represents a meaningful expansion for the family-owned business, which has deep roots in Southern California and the Rancho Cucamonga community. The team is building on the long-standing success of its existing Handel’s location on Haven Avenue, which has served Rancho Cucamonga for more than two decades.“This is the best ice cream in the world, and we’re excited to bring Handel’s to our friends and neighbors at Victoria Gardens,” said Zach Leffers, owner of Handel’s Victoria Gardens. “We make our ice cream fresh daily at each location, one batch at a time. Guests can taste the freshness, see the quality ingredients, and enjoy generous servings of a premium product at a great value.”The 1,600-square-foot scoop shop will offer 48 rotating flavors, pickup and delivery via DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, and catering services. The shop’s hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday.For more information about Handel’s Victoria Gardens visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/victoria-gardens/ , or follow them on Instagram at @handelsvictoriagardens.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times. The brand is also featured on the publication’s Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel’s was recognized on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2026 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/handels-franchise/

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