NAS Pensacola Sets the Standard with Successful Explosives Safety Inspection

PENSACOLA, Fla.—Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and 21 of the installation's tenant commands recently completed a highly successful Explosives Safety Inspection (ESI), reinforcing the installation's commitment to operational readiness, regulatory compliance, and the safety of its personnel and the surrounding community.

Led by NAS Pensacola’s Explosives Safety Officer Dan Buechler, the comprehensive on-site evaluation verified that the air station’s ammunition and explosives operations meet the strict standards mandated by the Department of War (DoW).

“The cardinal rule of explosives safety is to expose the minimum number of people to the minimum amount of explosives for the minimum period of time consistent with efficient and safe operations,” said Buechler. “It’s great to see those mitigations in action all across the base.”

An Explosives Safety Inspection is a rigorous, top-to-bottom assessment designed to identify potential hazards early, prevent accidents, and ensure facilities adhere to strict safety criteria. By evaluating how military and civilian personnel handle, store, transport, and dispose of explosives, the ESI minimizes risks to protect personnel, property, and the public.

“During the inspection, we focused on ten main areas of evaluation,” Buechler said. “By ensuring personnel adhere to accountability, distance, material compatibility, facility infrastructure and safety protocol and training standards, we maintain a safe environment with minimal explosive risk.”

These standards are designed to manage explosives-related risks associated with DoW operations and installations by providing protection criteria to minimize serious injury, loss of life, and damage to property.

“The stellar results of this inspection are a direct reflection of the command-wide commitment to this rule, proving that safety and mission efficiency go hand-in-hand,” said Buechler. “Congratulations to the entire NAS Pensacola team and all participating tenant commands for their hard work, professionalism, and dedication to keeping our station safe and mission ready.”

Naval Air Station Pensacola, known as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," supports operational and training missions for several tenant commands, including Naval Air Technical Training Center, Naval Aviation Schools Command and Center for Technical Training. The installation also hosts Marine Aviation Training Support Group 21 and Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23 and serves at the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command. In addition to an active runway, the installation maintains a deepwater port supporting operations for the United States Coast Guard.

Date Taken: 06.10.2026 Date Posted: 06.11.2026 08:25 Story ID: 567412 Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 25 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Pensacola Sets the Standard with Successful Explosives Safety Inspection, by CPO Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.