U.S. Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Army Corps of Engineers’ Birthday

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers today announced that it will waive day use fees at its more than 2,800 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide in observance of its birthday, June 16.

The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events. Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas that they manage.

Visitors are encouraged to contact USACE lake and river projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. More information about the operational status of recreation areas and what they offer can be found at http://www.corpslakes.us.

USACE also offers otherfee-free days throughout the year to mark days of celebration and commemoration. In 2026, fee-free days are: · Presidents Day: 16 February 2026 · The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ birthday: 16 June 2026 · Independence Day weekend: 3-5 July 2026 · National Public Lands Day: 26 September 2026 · Veterans Day: 11 November 2026

The fee-free initiative was first instituted on Veterans Day 2006 with the intent to support and honor the men and women who have served the nation in the U.S. Armed Forces.

USACE is one of the leading federal providers of outdoor and water-based recreation, hosting millions of visits annually to its more than 400 lake and river projects. It’s estimated that 90% of the USACE-operated recreation areas are within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, offering diverse outdoor activities for all ages close to home.

To discover a USACE recreation site near you, please visit the USACE website at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/visitors.cfm or visit http://www.recreation.gov.