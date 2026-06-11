Fort Leonard Wood Commissary announces upgrades to enhance shopping experience

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood grocery shoppers can look forward to a newly refreshed and modernized shopping experience at the Commissary, with officials announcing a store-wide layout update scheduled for August 2026. According to Ricardo Edelman, Fort Leonard Wood Commissary officer, the sales floor will be streamlined to make the store more convenient and easier to navigate. “Our store has not been updated in a few years, and the current layout is outdated and not in line with the current grocery market,” Edelman said. “During the reset, which it will be conducted from Aug. 2 until Aug. 12, we will be changing product locations and completely replacing the shelving system.” According to the Defense Commissary Agency website, the reset is part of an agency-wide program that systematically changes how products are displayed to better serve customer shopping patterns. “Although we must take into consideration that no two commissaries are constructed exactly alike, a customer-friendly product flow is a simple matter of making the commissary layout more sensible,” DECA officials said. To ensure a seamless shopping experience, Edelman plans to offer maps of the new layout to help patrons quickly locate their items. “We understand this update might cause some temporary confusion, and we want to make sure all of us here at the commissary will be available to assist our patrons during this transition,” he said. “We are here to serve those who serve and have served us.” Edelman noted that volunteers are needed to help accelerate the store’s restocking efforts. “We are looking for volunteers to help us restock the shelves after the change starting on the date of the reset,” he said. To apply to get a sneak peek at the streamlined layout while volunteering to help stock the new shelves, email mailto:edgar.edelman@deca.mil or mailto:katrina.osborn@deca.mil.