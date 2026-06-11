New Free Tool Reveals How Invisible Hotels Are to AI Travel Planning

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The FS Agency's free assessment scores how clearly ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity can "see" a hotel across rooms, dining, spa, events, and location.

Travelers are deciding where to stay, eat, and spend before they ever reach a booking site. If AI can't see your hotel in those conversations, that revenue goes to someone it can.” — Amber S. Hoffman

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelers are increasingly planning entire trips through conversational AI — choosing destinations, neighborhoods, restaurants, and hotels in a single extended chat with ChatGPT, Gemini, or Perplexity, long before they visit a booking site. For hotels, this creates a problem most cannot see: if AI cannot clearly understand what a property offers, it cannot recommend it — and the hotel never knows it was left out.

The FS Agency today launched a free tool that measures exactly that. The Hotel AI Discovery Gap Self-Assessment walks hotel owners, operators, and marketers through the same questions a real guest would ask an AI platform, then scores how clearly the property is "seen" across five areas: rooms, dining and bar, spa and wellness, events and meetings, and location and trip fit.

The assessment takes about six minutes and is available now at https://fsagency.co/hospitality/is-your-hotel-visible-to-ai/.

The tool is built around a concept The FS Agency calls the Hotel AI Discovery Gap — the distance between how good a hotel actually is and how clearly that quality is described across the sources AI reads. The gap is not a measure of quality, but of legibility. A genuinely excellent hotel can still be invisible to AI if its restaurant, spa, or meeting space is described in vague, generic language, or inconsistently across its website, Google profile, and listings.

"A hotel can be the best property on the block and still be invisible to the traveler planning their trip through AI," said Amber Hoffman of The FS Agency. "The good news is that this is fixable — and most of it comes down to describing what you already offer clearly and consistently, not spending more on marketing."

The assessment is designed to work for every type of property. A luxury resort and a select-service hotel score only on what they actually offer, with anything that doesn't apply — no spa, no bar — excluded so the result stays honest. Each section provides the exact prompts to run, so users can see for themselves what AI currently says about their hotel.

The launch precedes a forthcoming book by Hoffman, Before the Booking: Closing the Hotel AI Discovery Gap to Drive Total Revenue, a strategic guide for hotel owners, asset managers, and leadership teams, due in late June. The book expands on the framework behind the assessment, examining how AI has reshaped the way travelers discover and choose where to stay — and how revenue is won or lost across every part of a property before a guest ever makes a reservation.

The FS Agency works with hotels and hospitality businesses on AI visibility — how they appear, and how they should appear, across the conversational AI platforms now shaping how travelers plan and decide.

The FS Agency also publishes The House by The FS Agency, a newsletter covering how AI is reshaping discovery, distribution, and revenue across the hospitality industry. It offers hotel owners, operators, and marketers practical guidance on staying visible as conversational AI platforms change how travelers plan and book.

Hotels can take the free assessment at https://fsagency.co/hospitality/is-your-hotel-visible-to-ai/.

What is the Hotel AI Discovery Gap?

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