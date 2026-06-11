Supper at Home Launches SupperTimeAI™ — Revolutionary Agentic AI System Eliminates Late Arrivals and Reduces Food Waste

A beautifully set and ready Supper at Home!

SupperTimeAI™ uses real-time Agentic AI to ensure guests arrive on time for perfectly prepared private home dinners, reducing no-shows and food waste.

SupperTimeAI complements restaurants rather than competing with them. It reduces overcrowding pressure on traditional venues while creating beautiful, authentic dining experiences in private homes.” — Celerina Gerstenberger Co-Founder/COO

KAILUA-KONA, HI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supper at Home , Inc., the fastest-growing platform turning verified home kitchens into compliant private restaurants, today announced the launch of SupperTimeAI™ , a patent-pending Agentic AI-powered real-time arrival orchestration system designed to ensure guests arrive on time for perfectly prepared, multi-course private dinners.Unlike traditional restaurants where guests order after they arrive, Supper at Home hosts prepare complete, bespoke multi-course meals — appetizers, salads, fresh bread, entrées, vegetables, starches, and desserts — timed to be served the moment guests are seated. The experience is intimate, family-style, and reminiscent of a special meal at home or grandmother’s Thanksgiving table.“Hosts work very hard to deliver a perfect, hot, and ready experience for every guest,” said Celerina B. Gerstenberger, Co-Founder and COO. “SupperTimeAI was designed so that both diners and hosts can fully relax and enjoy the meal. No one wants to rush or serve cold food after waiting for late guests.”SupperTimeAI is part of Supper at Home’s broader portfolio of 14 patent-pending Agentic AI technologies, including U.S. Non-Provisional Patent No. 19/652,967. This patent covers the Home Verification Protocol, which enables state and local health inspectors to conduct efficient remote Zoom-based inspections and AI-assisted pop checks. By providing real-time compliance suggestions and continuous host self-assessment tools, the system dramatically reduces the regulatory burden, travel costs, and staffing needs for states adopting modern Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation ( MEHKO ) frameworks.“SupperTimeAI complements restaurants rather than competing with them,” added Celerina. “It reduces overcrowding pressure on traditional venues while creating beautiful, authentic dining experiences in private homes.”By dramatically reducing late arrivals and no-shows, SupperTimeAI helps minimize the enormous food waste that plagues traditional restaurants worldwide. The system is also available in a white-branded version for major hotel and restaurant chains seeking to solve the same costly problem.Supper at Home has seen explosive growth, surpassing 35 million YouTube views in just eight months and signing up 40–120 new verified hosts and diners daily across 23 countries.Media Contact: Admin@supperathome.comSupper at Home, Inc.About Supper at Home, Inc. Supper at Home is the first Agentic AI-powered platform that legally transforms verified home kitchens into compliant private restaurants. With 14 patent-pending technologies, including the newly launched SupperTimeAI™, the company is pioneering the next evolution of the sharing economy — creating meaningful part-time income for middle-class families while delivering intimate, culturally rich dining experiences.

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