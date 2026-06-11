Temporary Road Closures Scheduled on U.S. Highway 16A and S.D. Highway 244 for Mount Rushmore Fireworks Event

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Contact:

Bruce Schroeder, Custer Area Engineer, 605-981-5089

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will place temporary road closures to accommodate security needs for the pre-sale ticketed Freedom 250 at Mount Rushmore event scheduled for Friday, July 3, 2026. The temporary road closures on U.S. Highway 16A and S.D. Highway 244 will be in place on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at 11 p.m. (MT) through approximately 11 p.m. (MT) on Friday, July 3, 2026.

The temporary road closure on Highway 16A will be located just west of the Keystone Mall south to Grizzly Gulch Road. A temporary closure is also planned on Highway 244 from the junction with Highway 16A south and west to the Wrinkled Rock Trailhead.

Motorists will not be able to access Iron Mountain Road or Highway 244 from Keystone during the planned closure. However, the routes will be open if accessed from alternate directions.

Additional event Information:

Access to the Freedom 250 at Mount Rushmore event on July 3, 2026, is via pre-sale ticket only. Only ticket holders will be able to attend. On Saturday, July 4, 2026, Mount Rushmore will open at 5 a.m. (MT) to the general public.

Find the temporary road closure map on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/rushmore-250.

Find additional information about the Freedom 250 at Mount Rushmore event at https://www.nps.gov/moru/planyourvisit/independence-day-events.htm.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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