FIOR Appoints PT. Digital Solusi Prima as Southeast Asia Channel Partner for FIOR AI Gateway

FIOR AND DIGITAL SOLUSI PRIMA PARTNERSHIP TO SELL FIOR AI GATEWAY IN INDONESIA

FIOR Signs strategic reseller and commercial partnership agreement with PT. Digital Solusi Prima

The FIOR AI Gateway provides an important new layer of protection and governance for organisations deploying advanced AI technologies.” — Aryo Widiardi, Digital Solusi Prima

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIOR Group Limited (“FIOR”), the UK-based AI agent enforcement technology service provider, today announced the signing of a strategic reseller and commercial partnership agreement with PT. Digital Solusi Prima (“PT Digital Solution”), a technology solutions provider serving enterprise and government customers across Southeast Asia.Under the agreement, PT Digital Solution will promote and support deployment of the FIOR AI Gateway platform across the region, helping organisations strengthen cyber security, govern the use of AI agents, and protect sensitive enterprise systems from emerging AI-driven threats.The FIOR AI Gateway is designed to operate at the boundary of enterprise networks and AI environments, providing identity-based security, authentication, policy enforcement, and governance controls for both external access and internal autonomous AI systems. The platform enables organisations to securely introduce agentic AI technologies into operational environments while maintaining visibility, accountability, and control.The partnership combines FIOR’s advanced AI security and authentication technologies with PT Digital Solution’s regional market presence and customer relationships in Southeast Asia. The companies will initially focus on opportunities within financial services, telecommunications, critical infrastructure, industrial systems, and government sectors.David Williams, Founder and CEO of FIOR Group Limited, said:“Southeast Asia is one of the world’s fastest-growing regions for digital infrastructure and AI adoption. Organisations are increasingly looking for practical ways to secure AI systems, autonomous agents, and sensitive data environments. PT Digital Solution brings strong regional expertise and customer engagement capabilities that will help accelerate adoption of the FIOR AI Gateway across key markets.”Aryo Widiardi of PT. Digital Solusi Prima said:“AI adoption is creating new operational and cyber security challenges for enterprises throughout the region. We believe the FIOR AI Gateway provides an important new layer of protection and governance for organisations deploying advanced AI technologies. We are pleased to partner with FIOR and introduce these capabilities to our customers and partners in Southeast Asia.”The agreement forms part of FIOR’s broader international channel and strategic growth programme as demand increases for technologies capable of securing AI-driven enterprise environments and agentic systems.About FIORFIOR is a UK-based cyber security and AI identity company focused on authentication, governance, and protection technologies for intelligent systems, AI agents, and critical digital infrastructure. FIOR’s technologies are designed to provide quantum-safe identity, policy enforcement, and trusted access across enterprise and autonomous AI environments.About PT. Digital Solusi PrimaPT. Digital Solusi Prima is an Indonesia-based technology solutions company supporting enterprise and institutional customers with digital transformation, infrastructure, and advanced technology deployment services across Southeast Asia.

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