Schupan Aluminum & Plastic Sales Strengthens Leadership Team with Two Senior Appointments

Mathew Webster named VP of Schupan Aluminum & Plastic Sales Kevin Roschek named Sr. Director of Divisional Operations

Matt Webster Named Vice President; Kevin Roschek Appointed Senior Director of Divisional Operations

Both of these appointments reflect our commitment to developing the leaders within our organization — and investing in the people who will carry this business forward,” — John Barry, President

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schupan Aluminum & Plastic Sales today announced the appointment of Matt Webster as Vice President and Kevin Roschek as Senior Director of Divisional Operations."As Aluminum & Plastic Sales has grown in size and complexity, we're adding senior leadership capacity to match the business's ambition for continued market growth while leveraging the momentum our team has built. Both of these appointments reflect our commitment to developing the leaders within our organization — and investing in the people who will carry this business forward," said John Barry, President of Schupan Aluminum & Plastic Sales.Matt Webster, Vice PresidentWebster joined Schupan in 2022 as Director of Supply Chain and Continuous Improvement. He brings more than 27 years of business leadership experience, including as Divisional General Manager at Parker-Hannifin's Hydraulic Systems Division. He holds a bachelor's and master's degrees in business management from Western Michigan University.Kevin Roschek, Senior Director of Divisional OperationsRoschek has been a long-tenured Schupan team member for nearly 2 decades. He has held roles across inside sales, operations supervision, and plant management in both Dayton, Ohio, and Kalamazoo, Michigan.About SchupanFounded in 1968 and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Schupan is a family-owned and operated provider of sustainable material solutions. Through its business units — Aluminum & Plastic Sales, Materials Trading, Beverage Recycling, and Industrial Recycling — the company serves mills, OEMs, converters, brand owners, and industrial customers globally and domestically with scrap and prime metal supply, processing, trading, sustainability services, electronics recycling, and data destruction services.

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