Mebane's New Buc-ee's Raises Questions About Growth, Infrastructure, and Community Impact

The Buc-ee's Burden Report produced commissioned by 7 Directions of Service (7DS) and the North Carolina Environmental Justice Network (NCEJN).

As construction begins on NC's first Buc-ee's, community advocates call for accountability, environmental stewardship, and meaningful local engagement.

We welcome economic growth, but it should not come at the expense of our natural resources, cultural heritage, or the people who call this community home.” — Dr. Crystal Cavalier-Keck, Executive Director of 7 Directions of Service.

MEBANE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local officials and Buc-ee's executives recently broke ground on what will become the company's first North Carolina location , a development supporters say will bring jobs, tax revenue, and economic growth to the region. While many residents welcome the investment, others are raising questions about the project's long-term impacts on local infrastructure, small businesses, cultural resources, and the environment. 7 Directions of Service , an Indigenous-led environmental justice organization based in Alamance County, is encouraging community members and decision-makers to look beyond the immediate economic benefits and consider the broader implications of large-scale development. In 2025, 7 Directions of Service and the North Carolina Environmental Justice Network commissioned the report , Buc-ee's Burden: How Mega Gas Stations Hurt Community Health and Wealth, authored by journalist Lewis Raven Wallace. The report examines the impacts of mega gas stations across the United States, including increased traffic congestion, air pollution, infrastructure demands, and economic challenges for locally owned businesses.The proposed Mebane Buc-ee's will include more than 120 fuel pumps, a large retail facility, extensive parking areas, and transportation improvements associated with increased traffic volume. Community advocates are calling for continued monitoring of environmental impacts and transparency regarding infrastructure costs. The site is located within the ancestral homelands of the Occaneechi and Saponi peoples and near waterways that ultimately flow into the Haw River, a drinking water source and recreational resource for communities throughout the region.During the groundbreaking ceremony, Buc-ee's representatives discussed plans for an informational kiosk that would highlight local history and attractions. 7 Directions of Service welcomes efforts to educate visitors about the region and encourages the company to work directly with local historians, Indigenous leaders, and community organizations to ensure accurate and meaningful representation of the area's history and culture. As construction moves forward, 7 Directions of Service will continue advocating for environmental protection, cultural resource preservation, community engagement, and transparent public decision-making. Economic development and environmental stewardship do not have to be opposing goals. By working together, community members, elected officials, and developers can help ensure that growth benefits both current residents and future generations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.