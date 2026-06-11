Józef Hubert Gierowski Foundation supports water accessibility in Africa

Józef Hubert Gierowski is supporting clean water efforts in Africa.

Foundation Expands Commitment to Clean Water Access Through Strategic Donations and Long-Term Initiatives

Access to clean water is a basic human need and a foundation for healthier, stronger communities.” — Józef Hubert Gierowski

WARSAW, POLAND, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --The Jozef Hubert Gierowski Foundation today announced a renewed commitment to improving access to clean and reliable water sources across Africa through a series of donations to water-focused charitable organisations and development funds. The Foundation will make global water accessibility a central focus of its philanthropic efforts throughout 2026 and 2027.This is the inaugural effort by the Foundation to support global philanthropy.Access to clean water remains one of the most significant challenges facing many communities across the African continent. Millions of people continue to lack dependable access to safe drinking water, affecting health, education, economic development, and quality of life.As part of its expanded programme, the Foundation has already contributed to multiple water funds dedicated to supporting the construction and maintenance of wells, water purification systems, community water infrastructure, and sustainable water management projects. The Foundation plans to continue identifying and supporting organisations that deliver measurable improvements in water accessibility and long-term community resilience.“Access to clean water is a basic human need and a foundation for healthier, stronger communities,” said Jozef Hubert Gierowski, Foundation founder. “By supporting organisations that are working directly with local communities, we hope to help create lasting improvements in water security and quality of life for people across Africa.”Jozef Hubert Gierowski, founder of the Jozef Hubert Gierowski Foundation.The Foundation’s 2026 and 2027 initiatives will focus on supporting projects that deliver sustainable results, encourage local stewardship, and improve access to safe water for underserved populations. In addition to financial contributions, the Foundation will explore opportunities to collaborate with non-governmental organisations, community groups, and development partners working in the water sector.The Jozef Hubert Gierowski Foundation supports charitable and humanitarian initiatives that improve lives and strengthen communities around the world. Through targeted investments in education, health, environmental sustainability, and essential infrastructure, the Foundation seeks to create meaningful and lasting social impact.About the Jozef Hubert Gierowski FoundationThe Jozef Hubert Gierowski Foundation is the private philanthropic organisation of Józef Hubert Gierowski, a Polish businessman, philanthropist, and art collector. The Foundation supports projects in the arts, with a focus on advancing cultural work connected to Poland and the United States. Józef Hubert Gierowski comes from an artistic and academic family, he is the son of Stefan Gierowski, longtime professor at the Warsaw Academy of Fine Arts, and the nephew of Professor Józef Andrzej Gierowski, the historian who served as rector of Jagiellonian University from 1981 to 1987. Trained in architecture at Warsaw University of Technology, he spent 15 years abroad in the United States, France, Latin America, and Japan, where he was active in the art trade before returning to Poland. In the 1990s, he became known as one of the largest individual investors on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and he has also been active in real estate. The goal of the Foundation is to expand culture, art, and sustainability in Poland and abroad.

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