American Rotary Becomes First Rotary Phase Converter Manufacturer to Integrate Surge Protection

American Rotary Surge Protection is Standard on all AI Models Built in Citel Surge Protection on American Rotary Phase Converters

American Rotary becomes the first phase converter manufacturer to integrate surge protection, shielding converters and downstream equipment from costly surges

Since I added American Rotary's built-in surge protection, I have not had any issues and can finally sleep at night knowing my equipment and livelihood are protected.” — Keith Rucker, Georgia

WEST BEND, WI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Rotary , the Wisconsin-based manufacturer of rotary and digital phase converters, announced it is the first phase converter manufacturer to build surge protection directly into its three-phase rotary phase converters.This feature is now standard on all 240V AI Series industrial converters manufactured after October 1, 2025, with upgrade options available across the full product line and through every American Rotary distributor nationwide.Historically, customers running three-phase equipment from single-phase utility service have had to source, specify, and install surge protection separately. Often through a different vendor and a separate electrical contractor. Many never do, leaving expensive downstream equipment exposed to lightning strikes, utility switching events, and other transient over-voltages. American Rotary's built-in approach puts industrial-grade surge protection in place from the moment the phase converter is installed, with no additional parts, wiring, or labor.According to Business Week research cited by EMC Insurance, power surges cost American businesses $26 billion annually in lost productivity, equipment repair, and replacement. Manufacturing bears a disproportionate share of that damage, absorbing 36.8% of supply chain losses from power disturbances despite representing only 12.8% of private industry value added, according to research published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information.A 2018 survey of 251 commercial and industrial companies by S&C Electric found that 21% experienced a power outage at least once a month."For the farms, machine shops, and woodworkers who rely on phase converters, a single surge can take out the converter and everything connected to it," said Christopher Feavel, Chief Revenue Officer at American Rotary. "We built surge protection in because our customers shouldn't have to spec, source, and install a separate SPD to protect their valuable equipment."Technical Specifications--The integrated surge protective device is the Citel DS74US-240D/G, engineered for industrial and commercial three-phase applications:--UL1449 5th Edition Type 1 Listed--75kA maximum surge current rating per module--200kA short-circuit current rating (SCCR)--L-L and L-G protection modes--Visual fault indicator and remote contacts for diagnostics--Hybrid Multi-MOV + GSG technology--10-year manufacturer warranty--Operating range: -40°C to +85°C--Industrial-Grade Protection Through the Citel PartnershipAmerican Rotary, a Wisconsin manufacturer since 2003, has partnered with Citel, a global SPD specialist headquartered in Miramar, Florida, to integrate the DS74US-240D/G surge protective device into its complete line of phase converters. Citel's UL-listed devices are used worldwide across telecommunications, data centers, renewable energy, transportation, and heavy manufacturing.The built-in SPD protects both the phase converter itself and every piece of connected three-phase equipment downstream, without additional installation, wiring, or external mounting.Pricing and AvailabilityThe integrated surge protection feature is standard on all 240V AI Series industrial converters and AUL Series converters manufactured after October 1, 2025, at no additional cost. For existing American Rotary converters and other models across the product line, surge protection upgrades are available for $149 to $199. This a fraction of the cost of replacing high-end equipment damaged by a lightning strike or utility switching event. Upgrades are available through American Rotary directly and through every American Rotary distributor nationwide.Applications--American Rotary phase converters serve shops and operations that run three-phase equipment from single-phase utility service, including:--Machining and CNC operations--Welding and metalworking--Woodworking shops--Agriculture and farm equipment--Food service and processing--Industrial production environments--Customer Experience"I live in an area that gets hit hard by storms and we have frequent blackouts. I have had thousands of dollars of equipment damaged over the years. Since I added American Rotary's built-in surge protection, I have not had any issues and can finally sleep at night knowing my equipment and livelihood are protected."--Keith Rucker, GeorgiaCommon QuestionsDoes the integrated SPD protect all connected equipment?--Yes. The Citel DS74US-240D/G provides L-L and L-G protection for the phase converter and all downstream three-phase equipment connected through it.Is the surge protection available on existing American Rotary converters?--Yes. Surge protection upgrades are available across the full American Rotary product line, including the AR Pro Series, AD Digital Smart Series, ADX Smart Converter, and AUL UL Listed Series, priced between $149 and $199.Does the built-in surge protection affect the phase converter warranty?--No. American Rotary continues to offer a lifetime warranty on all their phase converters. The Citel SPD carries its own 10-year manufacturer warranty, independent of the American Rotary converter warranty.Where can customers buy phase converters with built-in surge protection?--Directly from American Rotary at americanrotary.com or through any American Rotary distributor worldwide..About American RotaryAmerican Rotary designs and manufactures rotary and digital phase converters at its Wisconsin facility, serving machine shops, manufacturers, farms, and industrial operations across North America since 2003. The product line includes the AR Pro Series, AD Digital Smart Series, ADX Smart Converter, AI Industrial Converter, and AUL UL Listed Series, along with a full range of installation accessories including motor starters, load centers, disconnect switches, and transformers.Learn more at https://americanrotary.com About CitelCitel, headquartered in Miramar, Florida, is a global leader in surge protective devices (SPDs), with products used across telecommunications, data centers, renewable energy, transportation, industrial sites, and heavy manufacturing worldwide. Citel's UL1449 Listed devices protect critical equipment from lightning strikes, utility switching, and transient overvoltages.Learn more at https://citel.us/en

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.