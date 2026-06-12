Internet Security Alliance and National Association of Corporate Directors Launch Webinar Series on AI & Cyber Security

The Director's Handbook: Toolkits to Effectively Oversee AI & Cyber Risk

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The advent of frontier AI models are quickly changing the calculus of cybersecurity. It has never been more urgent for corporate boards to coordinate with their security teams in real time to implement proven effective security practices. To help meet these challenges in real time, the Internet Security Alliance (ISA) and the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) are launching a series of free monthly webinars based on fifth edition (2026) of the Director’s Handbook on Cyber Risk Oversight.These handbooks, which are available free of charge at www. Isalliance.org or www. nacdonline.org , have been independently assessed (by PwC, MIT, and the World Economic Forum) and found to generate significant improvements in cybersecurity. The webinars will provide a mechanism for the director and security communities to keep abreast of evolving threats and have access to thought leadership from the NACD, ISA, and academic and government experts providing up-to-the-minute advice based on the validated principles and toolkits in the handbooks.The series will commence on June 23 over LinkedIn Live , with new episodes released monthly. The episodes will cover both core security and resiliency practices and their use in facing a range of ongoing threats, such as ransomware and supply chain attacks, as well as security issues created by emerging technologies such as AI and Quantum.Each episode will feature a conversation between one of the information security experts from the ISA, who authored the handbook, and leaders sitting on corporate boards, as well as former and current leaders from the highest levels of the U.S. government. The goals are to integrate and coordinate effective security strategies from all perspectives, including providing concrete advice on how to analyze and address evolving cyber threats.The first webinar will be moderated by Dylan Sandlin – NACD Manager for Digital Content, and feature• Brigadier General (Ret.) Greg Touhill, who was also the first CISO for the federal government, is currently Director of the Carnegie Mellon CERT Division as well as a member of the ISA board• Andrea Bonime-Blanc, founder-CEO of GEC Risk Advisory, NACD Directorship 100 honoree, and author of Governing Pandora• ISA President Larry ClintonWebinars are supported by 1631 Digital. Further details are listed below. For more information, contact Larry Clinton (lclinton@isalliance.org)SPOTLIGHT: WEBINAR 1 — JUNE 23, 2026Cybersecurity Oversight: What Boards Should Expect from a Cyber Risk ReportBoards are getting more cybersecurity information than ever. But volume is not insight. The opening session focuses on one of the most practical questions directors face: what does good reporting actually look like, and how should boards use it?The conversation zeroes in on Tool-Kit L of the NACD-ISA Handbook, "Example Cybersecurity Board Reporting," and its connection to Principle 1, "Treating Cybersecurity as a Strategic Risk." The session addresses what effective reporting should include, what directors should expect from security leadership, and how better reporting moves boards from passive updates to active oversight.Moderated by Dylan Sandlin, Program Manager for Digital and Cybersecurity Content at NACD, the session features:Larry Clinton — President, Internet Security AllianceBrigadier General (Ret.) Gregory Touhill — First Federal CISO of the United States; Director, Carnegie Mellon CERT Division; ISA Board Member;author of Tool-Kit LAndrea Bonime-Blanc, JD/PhD — Founder and CEO, GEC Risk Advisory; NACD Directorship 100 Honoree; author of Governing PandoraFEATURED GOVERNMENT LEADERSBrigadier General (Ret.) Gregory Touhill | Director, Carnegie Mellon University CERT Division (SEI) The first-ever U.S. Federal Chief Information Security Officer. Now leads Carnegie Mellon's CERT Division. Appears in Webinars 1, 5, and 9.Kemba Walden | President, Paladin Global Institute Former acting U.S. National Cyber Director and principal architect of the 2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy. Previously at the White House, DHS, CISA, and Microsoft. Appears in Webinars 3 and 4.Paul Connelly | Professor of Practice, Belmont University; Former White House Information Security Officer (three presidents) Built the White House's first information security program. Former CSO at HCA Healthcare (Fortune 100) and partner at PwC. Appears in Webinars 2, 7, and 14.Bob Liscouski | Former First Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security The first senior federal official responsible for coordinating protection of the nation's critical infrastructure across all sectors. Appears in Webinar 9.Matthew Noyes | Cyber Policy and Strategy Director, U.S. Secret Service Office of Investigations Oversees cyber policy, strategy, and budget for a global network of 160+ Secret Service offices and 3,000 agents. Appears in Webinar 2.Marisa Trambley | Special Advisor, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) FBI Special Advisor on cybersecurity. Connects boards to federal law enforcement expertise on breach response, notification obligations, and threat intelligence. Appears in Webinar 11.FEATURED INDUSTRY LEADERSIndustry presenters include:• J.R. Williamson, SVP and CISO at Leidos and Vice Chairman of ISA (formerly Corporate CIO and Deputy CISO at Northrop Grumman);• Kris Lovejoy, Global Head of Strategy at Kyndryl, the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider;• James Lam, widely recognized as the world's first Chief Risk Officer and a bestselling author on enterprise risk management;• Keri Pearlson, Executive Director of the MIT Sloan Cybersecurity Research Consortium and the country's foremost academic researcher on board-level cyber governance• Nick Sanna, founder of the SAFE SECURE and FAIR Institute and a leading advocate for quantitative cyber risk measurement.FULL SCHEDULE1. June 23, 2026 | Cybersecurity Oversight: What Boards Should Expect from a Cyber Risk Report2. July 14, 2026 | Personal Cybersecurity for Directors3. August 18, 2026 | How Should the Board Deal with Emerging Technology?4. September 15, 2026 | How Boards Should Understand and Address Third-Party Risk5. October 20, 2026 | How the Board Should Deal with the Challenges and Opportunities of AI6. November 19, 2026 | Board-Level Metrics: Measuring Cyber Risk in Business Terms7. December 7, 2026 | Oversight and Disclosure: 10 Questions for the Board8. January 19, 2027 | The Board's Role in Combating Insider Threats9. February 16, 2027 | Quantum: The Ultimate Game-Changer Few Boards are Prepared For10. March 16, 2027 | Addressing the Cyber Risks Created by M&A11. April 20, 2027 | The Board's Perspective on Incident Response12. May 18, 2027 | The Persistent Threat of Ransomware13. June 15, 2027 | The Board's Relationship with the CISO14. July 20, 2027 | How the Board Should Understand Security in the Cloud15. August 17, 2027 | The Board's Responsibility to Protect the Cyber Ecosystem: The Need for Collective ActionAll webinars: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM ET via LinkedIn Live. Registration link at LinkedIn Live.ABOUT THE INTERNET SECURITY ALLIANCEThe Internet Security Alliance is a trade association whose mission is to integrate advanced technology with economics and public policy to promote sustainably secure cyber systems. ISA's board consists of cyber leaders, typically CISOs, from virtually every critical industry sector. For over 20 years, ISA has developed a comprehensive theory and practice for cybersecurity covering both enterprise risk management and government policy. ISA has collaborated with NACD for over a decade to produce the Director's Handbook on Cyber-Risk Oversight, which has become the standard governance reference for corporate boards. For more information, visit isalliance.org.ABOUT NACDThe National Association of Corporate Directors is the leading membership organization for board directors, offering education, research, and peer exchange to help directors fulfill their governance responsibilities. For more information, visit nacdonline.org.SERIES SPONSORSThe NACD-ISA Cybersecurity Webinar Series is supported by trusted partners, including 1631 Media.MEDIA CONTACTLarry Clinton | President and CEO, Internet Security Alliance | lclinton@isalliance.org | isalliance.org

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