IBG Business Congratulates John C. Johnson on Induction into the IBBA Hall of Fame

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBG Business, an award-winning M&A advisory firm, is proud to announce that John C. Johnson, Principal and Managing Partner of the Tulsa, Oklahoma office, has been inducted into the International Business Brokers Association(IBBA) Hall of Fame, one of the most prestigious honors in the business brokerage profession. The recognition was announced by IBBA 2026 Chair Jim Parker as part of the association’s 2026 inductee class.The IBBA Hall of Fame is reserved for individuals whose leadership, vision, service, and unwavering dedication have left a permanent mark on both the association and the broader business brokerage industry. Inductees are recognized not only for professional achievement, but for years of selfless commitment, mentorship, and a genuine passion for helping others succeed.John C. Johnson is an M&A Broker, Advisor, and Founder of IBG Business, where he has built a distinguished career guiding business owners through the complexities of selling and acquiring companies. A Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) and Lifetime Master Merger & Acquisition Intermediary (M&AMI), John brings decades of expertise to his clients across a wide range of industries.Before founding IBG Business, John held staff and management positions in strategy, investment analysis, and mergers and acquisitions at two Fortune 100 companies — Standard Oil of Indiana (Amoco) and Union Pacific Corporation. He earned his Petroleum Engineering degree and later an MBA from Texas Christian University. He has also served as a court-appointed receiver and expert witness in business valuation and petroleum property management.John’s contributions to the profession extend well beyond client service. He is a past President of both the IBBA and The M&A Source, a founding member and former Chairman of The M&A Source, a founder and director of the Business Intermediary Education Foundation (BIEF), and co-author of an M&A course and certification exam. He has written articles for international business publications, taught peer education courses, and served on industry leadership panels for decades.Among his many honors, John has received the IBBA Chairman’s Award for Leadership, The M&A Source’s Darrell Fouts Award for visionary leadership, the Tom West Award for exceptional contributions to business brokerage ethics and goals, and the Acquisition International USA M&A Broker of the Year designation.“John Johnson embodies everything the IBBA Hall of Fame was created to recognize. His decades of service to the profession — as a practitioner, educator, leader, and mentor — have elevated standards across the entire industry. We are incredibly proud to see him receive this well-deserved honor.”About IBG BusinessFounded in 1986, IBG Business is a leading Mergers & Acquisitions advisor serving business owners in the sale and purchase of privately held middle-market companies. The IBG team has advised on over 1,200 successful transactions from coast to coast, with 10 principal offices across the US.

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