KFSH Showcases AI Platform for CAR T-Cell Therapy Eligibility and Risk Assessment

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During its participation at HLTH Europe 2026, taking place from June 15 to 18 in Amsterdam, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) is showcasing an AI-supported platform designed to strengthen eligibility review and risk assessment for CAR T-cell therapy, advancing the hospital's efforts to expand access to complex cellular therapies through precision medicine, data-driven decision-making, and integrated specialized care.The platform supports multidisciplinary teams by organizing clinical, laboratory, oncology, transplant, and treatment-history data into a clearer decision-support framework. This helps clinicians assess patient readiness, identify potential risk factors, and support more consistent planning for patients being considered for advanced immunotherapies.KFSH’s work in this area builds on its growing leadership in cellular therapy. The hospital has successfully produced CAR T-cells internally for cancer treatment, reducing treatment cost from SAR 1.3 million to approximately SAR 250,000 per treatment and making the therapy available within 14 days.Before internal production, manufacturing outside the Kingdom required 21 to 28 days and involved complex shipping and supply-chain steps that could delay access.The hospital is also advancing CAR T-cell research for acute myeloid leukemia, a challenging disease with limited options for high-risk patients when conventional treatments fail to achieve durable remission. KFSH research has explored IL-1RAP CAR T-cells as a potential immunotherapeutic strategy, with preclinical findings showing antigen-specific activity against AML cells.The AI platform reflects KFSH’s broader applied AI ecosystem, led by its Centre for Healthcare Intelligence, which has developed predictive models for clinical and operational use, including models that identify patients at high risk of early complications and support transplant eligibility assessment.At the event, KFSH positions this model within global discussions on responsible AI, advanced therapeutics, and scalable digital health models for specialized care.King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

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